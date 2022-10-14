 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate forum set for Oct. 20 in Fremont

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

The forum will give the public a chance to meet the candidates for Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and Dodge County Attorney.

Questions for the candidates may be emailed to Tara at tara@fremontne.org.

