Candidate forum set for Oct. 20 in Fremont

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.
The forum will give the public a chance to meet the candidates for Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and Dodge County Attorney.
Questions for the candidates may be emailed to Tara at tara@fremontne.org.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today