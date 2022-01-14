 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate seeks re-election to Fremont City Council

  • 0
City Council

Mark W. Jensen has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Jensen is seeking re-election to the Fremont City Council, representing Ward 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News