Candidate seeks re-election to Scribner City Council

Scribner news

The Dodge County Clerk received Carl R. Stockamp’s candidate filing form on Wednesday.

Stockamp is seeking re-election to the Scribner City Council.

Incumbent candidates have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates must file by March 1.

