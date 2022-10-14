Candidates sought for village, township boards

No candidates have filed for some races in the mid-term elections in Dodge County.

At this point, one village and nine township boards are without candidates.

So a local official is encouraging people to file affidavits by Oct. 28 to become write-in candidates.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voters will find that many places on the ballot tell them to select three candidates, but there’s only one, said Fred Mytty, Dodge County clerk and election commissioner.

In many township races, the ballot says to vote for three people, but nobody is running.

“Laws have been changed so that now we don’t have to count write-ins, unless a candidate files an affidavit of write-in,” Mytty said.

A person who does file an affidavit will be able to get votes if voters write in that candidate’s last name, reasonably close to the proper spelling.

Although voters are asked to vote for up to two candidates for the board of the village of Nickerson, no one has filed to serve.

Mytty said villages have a board of five people. If there are just two left on the board, there’s not a majority so they can’t appoint someone.

By state law, if vacancies exist in the offices of one-half or more of the members of a city council or village board, the Nebraska Secretary of State shall conduct a special city election to fill the vacancies.

That can be costly for a village.

Various township boards in Dodge County have no filings either.

Thus far, no one has filed to serve on boards for Cotterell, Cuming, Logan, Nickerson, Pebble, Platte, Pleasant Valley, Union or Webster townships.

Those who’d like to fill out an affidavit can go to the county clerk’s office or have one faxed to them, but the document needs to be notarized.

For more information, contact the Dodge County Clerk’s office at 402-727-2767.