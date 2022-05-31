 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Blood will be visiting Fremont for meet and greet event

Carol Blood, the Democratic candidate for Nebraska governor, and her running mate, Al Davis, will be coming to Fremont for a meet and greet.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Hot dogs, sides, beverages and ice cream snacks will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend and hear about these candidates.

Mark Jensen also will have the medical marijuana petitions available.

Carol Blood

Carol Blood

 Courtesy photo
