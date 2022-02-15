 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Churchill seeks re-election as assessor

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Courthouse

Dodge County Courthouse

 Fremont Tribune files

Debbie Churchill of Fremont submitted her candidacy paperwork on Tuesday to the Dodge County Clerk.

Churchill, a Republican, is seeking to maintain the office of Dodge County Assessor.

Nebraska’s primary is set for May 10. The general election will be Nov. 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News