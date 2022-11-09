City council to see newcomers and incumbents

The Fremont City Council will see a couple of newcomers while welcoming back two incumbents after Tuesday’s election.

Paul Von Behren will be the new councilman for Ward 1. Von Behren garnered 1,064 votes with opponent Robert Steenblock receiving 909 votes. Von Behren will fill the seat of Mark Legband, who didn’t run for re-election.

On Wednesday, Von Behren shared his gratitude for the voters.

“After knocking on about 1,500 doors and talking to whom I consider are some of Fremont’s finest people, I truly appreciate the support of Ward 1,” Von Behren said. “I have no agenda. I have no preconceived notions. My only goal is to be a voice for the people.”

During his campaign, Von Behren, a veterinarian who retired after a lengthy career, stressed his concern for the economic welfare of Fremont citizens.

“People in Fremont are hurting,” Von Behren said during a candidate forum. “In the last year alone, inflation has taken away about $6,000 of the average family’s income. I was shocked to realize that one-eighth of Fremont lives in poverty.”

Von Behren said he believes growth is important in Fremont.

“I believe we’re going to need to keep the city moving, but at the same time, we need to keep looking over our shoulder and find a way to measure what’s really happening to Fremont’s people,” Von Behren said.

Challenger Lori Schmidt-Lathrop won the Ward 4 seat with 948 votes and incumbent Brad Yerger received 717 votes.

Schmidt-Lathrop has managed Gary Pebley’s rental properties for almost 27, overseeing day-to-day operations and coordinating a host of responsibilities, including monthly accounting of multiple Pebley entities.

Appointed by two mayors, Schmidt-Lathrop has been serving on the Fremont Planning Commission and is chair for the board of adjustments.

In her campaign, Schmidt-Lathrop talked about the importance of collaboration, working with city staff and the mayor to make good, educated decisions.

“We get more done working together as a team,” she said.

The Tribune was unable to reach Schmidt-Lathrop for an election follow-up comment.

Incumbent Glen Ellis retained his Ward 2 seat garnering 905 votes and with opponent Blair Horner receiving 707.

Ellis expressed his appreciation for voters.

“I’m humbled to be re-elected as a councilman for the people of Ward 2 and immensely grateful for the support of so many,” Ellis said Wednesday. “Thank you very much.”

Ellis owns a technology company, Sycamore Education, which he said now serves schools in 43 countries around the world. He’s about to start building an entrepreneurial center on the second floor, where he can help young entrepreneurs.

During a candidate forum, Ellis said he’s fought for transparency in his time on the council and has put forward many ordinances and resolutions.

Ellis believes Fremont councilmembers should break into smaller committees which could help the council get a lot more done. He spoke on other issues.

“We’ve neglected our streets,” Ellis said. “We’ve neglected our fire and police stations. It’s embarrassing when our policemen still can’t drink water out of their police station. We’re building new things, but we’re ignoring the stuff we already have.”

Mark Jensen retained his Ward 3 council seat earning 513 votes and challenger Emily Sutej receiving 299 votes.

During his campaign, Jensen noted that within four months of his being elected, the city underwent the unprecedented flooding of 2019, which put significant parts of his ward underwater.

“We followed that event up with a global pandemic that threatened every aspect of our community in some way,” Jensen said, adding how proud he is of Fremont for rallying at those difficult times. “It’s given me the confidence that together we can get through any challenges we will face in the future as our community continues to grow.”

After his re-election win, Jensen shared several warm thoughts in a prepared statement.

“I would like to thank the voters in Ward 3 for allowing me the opportunity to serve as one of their city council representatives for another term,” Jensen said. “It is truly humbling to have this kind of support in the city and the ward where I grew up.”

Jensen also thanked friends, family and colleagues for the encouragement and support he said they’ve generously given him.

He made a promise.

“I pledge to make votes, decisions and actions that I believe are in the best interest of my ward in particular and the City of Fremont in general,” Jensen said. “I greatly appreciate the support and I look forward to helping Fremont move forward positively over the next term.”