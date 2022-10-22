County attorney, supervisors share views at candidate forum

Dodge County Attorney candidates talked about the integrity they’d bring to the office and the importance of moving cases more efficiently through the court.

Candidates for the Dodge County supervisors District 7 seat spoke about projects, including communications and drainage control.

Fremont City Council candidates talked about controlling spending, transparency and working with city staff.

All spoke Thursday night during the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum at Fremont High School. Approximately 60 people attended to hear candidates tell how they’d serve the public if elected or re-elected.

Today, the Fremont Tribune is concentrating on comments made by candidates for county attorney and county supervisor.

Next week, the Tribune will focus on comments made by seven city council candidates who participated.

County Attorney’s race

In light of problems with a past county attorney, candidates shared their credentials and talked about the honesty and guidance they’d bring to the position.

A federal grand jury has charged former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass with cyberstalking. Glass, who also faces a lawsuit related to the matter, has denied the charges.

Pam Hopkins, who’s had a law office in Fremont for 25 years and one in Blair for 11, talked about honest, accountable leadership and rebuilding the reputation of the county attorney’s office, referring to previous “unfortunate lapses in judgement.”

Hopkins talked about providing ethical leadership and running the office efficiently, and addressing concerns from law enforcement, who’ve perceived at times they’ve made arrests or made referrals to prosecution that weren’t acted upon.

In her current practice, Hopkins serves as legal counsel for various governmental entities, and as corporate counsel for several businesses and nonprofits.

Besides her vocational responsibilities, Hopkins has been involved in volunteer work to assist the homeless and prevent homelessness. She’s served on the board of directors for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. She has volunteered for the Nebraska Mediation Center and Volunteer Lawyers Program.

County attorney candidate Richard Register, who’s had a Fremont law practice for 37 years and is a master mediator, stressed the importance of mediation, mentoring and maturity.

“Because of that lack of mentoring, we have had some significant issues,” Register noted.

Register said he’s spent more than 30 years mentoring attorneys. He spoke of the value of guiding young associate attorneys, just out of law school, to help them understand their purpose in providing public safety.

He also said he has spent more than 20 years teaching law classes at Metropolitan Community College and provided mediation at the Nebraska Justice Center. Register has been involved in many volunteer efforts.

Candidate Justin Bignell, a 2001 Archbishop Bergan High School graduate, is the Dodge County deputy attorney.

In his remarks, Bignell talked about learning to deal with stress during his two U.S. Army combat deployments. He noted values emphasized in the military, such as loyalty, honesty and integrity.

“Our office did go through a pretty rough time, but we’re back on track, Bignell said. “The previous county attorney, Paul Vaughan, did an amazing job restoring that honor and transparency that was missing. The current county attorney, Sara Sopinski, has done an amazing job.”

Bignell said he believes the office has the potential to be one of the better ones in the state.

County attorney candidates discussed the current length of time it takes to get a case through the court.

“There is a lot of time between arrest, first appearance that the defendant may have until the time of trial or the entrance of a plea bargain,” Bignell said. “What that is doing is costing our taxpayers thousands of dollars every year.”

Bignell stressed the importance of resolving cases and moving them through the court system more efficiently and faster.

Hopkins talked about delayed prosecutions, sharing the story of a young woman who was a violent crime victim.

“The time between when she was the victim and the person was arrested, until he was sentenced, was four years,” Hopkins said. “From her perspective, she believed that was acceptable due to the pandemic.

Hopkins finds that unacceptable.

“There’s nothing about the pandemic that says it should take four years to prosecute anybody, other than an extremely complex murder case for example,” Hopkins said.

Register gave an example of a person who was let out on bond and committed three more felonies. This happened three times.

“He (the defendant) hadn’t been held accountable for the very first time,” Register said, stressing the critical need to connect the bad act to a consequence.

Register talked about when he was a public defender in Butler County.

“We streamlined the process to such an extent that the offenders arrested over the weekend were sometimes sentenced that very week, eliminating delays, repeat court appearances and expense,” Register said.

Bignell talked about the revolving door of incarceration and release of people who abuse methamphetamine in Dodge County.

“This is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars,” said Bignell, also mentioning the petty crime that accompanies this abuse.

Bignell emphasized the value of problem-solving courts, like the current drug court, which involves intense therapy and supervision, focusing on people who’d benefit from treatment rather than incarceration, treating the root cause of addiction. He said these types of programs have a 90% success rate.

Supervisor’s race

Incumbent Doug Backens and challenger Susan Jacobus are vying for the seat in the District 7 Dodge County Board of Supervisors race.

Backens, a businessman who retired after 25 years as a lieutenant of the Fremont Fire Department, talked about the importance of staying within the county’s budget and completing priority projects.

He spoke of the board’s work during the last four years on a radio system.

Dodge County has built four new towers as part of a radio system that allows the county’s first-responders to communicate with other agencies in the Omaha Interoperable Network (ORION). The system will connect local first responders with other agencies in the network, which includes Douglas, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington counties.

Work is continuing.

“We’re still trying to get that completed,” Backens said. “That’s going to be a big asset to all the volunteer fire departments in the smaller communities, police services, everybody’s going to be on board along with the City of Fremont.”

Backens talked about having infrastructure in place and getting grants to continue growth in Dodge County, which includes Fremont.

Jacobus, a former Fremont City Council member and current certified flood plain manager, said a priority is addressing flooding and draining issues throughout the county.

She reminded listeners of flooding that impacted Fremont in 2019, which she said involved improper conveyance of the water and had a detrimental financial impact.

“I think if we don’t address that other things are going to be a moot point,” Jacobus said. “The overgrown ditches and creek beds have increased. The lack of drainage has guaranteed that we’ll have future flooding.”

Jacobus talked about the board addressing the issue of having so many empty seats on several township boards in the county. She said township boards, which monitor roads, are important.

“They monitor intermittent waterway systems, which is more than just an empty creek bed. It’s also the road ditches themselves, which are intended to convey water off those roads,” she said.

Clogged ditches and waterways send water into Fremont and also damages crops, farmland and roads.

Both Backens and Jacobus talked about the importance of streamlining technology in the county courthouse.

Next week: Seven Fremont City Council candidates share their views.