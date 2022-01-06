Dodge County announces open positions for 2022 election year, deadlines

The Dodge County Clerk’s Office released a list of officials to be elected in 2022 who will appear on the ballot this May.

The deadline to file for office for the statewide primary election is 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 for present officeholders or incumbents of any other office and 5 p.m. on March 1 for everyone else.

The positions, which are all four-year terms unless noted, will appear on the May 10 ballot unless there are automatic nominating procedures allowed for the race.

For non-political races, no more than twice the vacancies will move on to the general election. No more than one per party will advance for partisan tickets.

The positions within Dodge County on the partisan ticket include:

Register of deeds

County treasurer

County clerk

County sheriff

County attorney

County assessor

County surveyor

Clerk of district court

County supervisors in the first, third, fifth and seventh districts

The county’s non-political ticket includes:

Fremont city councilmembers in the first, second, third and fourth wards

Two Hooper city councilmembers

Scribner mayor

Two Scribner city councilmembers

North Bend mayor

Two North Bend councilmembers

The non-political ticket also includes the following positions on the Board of Education:

Three in School District 1 (Fremont Schools)

Four in School District 70 (Howells-Dodge Schools)

Three in School District 62 (Scribner-Snyder Schools)

Three in School District 24 (Arlington Public)

Five in School District 0594 (Logan View Schools)

Three in School District 0595 (North Bend Central Schools)

Applicants for School District 70, which has two positions in Ward 1 (Dodge County) and two in Ward 2 (Colfax County), must file in Colfax County. School District 24 applicants must file in Washington County.

Village and township board members are elected in the general election on Nov. 8. The filing deadline for village trustees is July 15 for incumbents and Aug. 1 for everyone else.

There are two positions of village board members each in Dodge, Snyder, Winslow, Uehling and Nickerson, as well as three in Inglewood.

The partisan state-level ticket includes the following positions:

Representative for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district (two-year term)

Governor

Secretary of state

State treasurer

Auditor of public accounts

Attorney general

The non-political ticket at the state level includes:

Member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for District 3 (six-year term)

Member of Metropolitan Community College’s Board of Governors for District 1 and at-large

Director of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District for Subdistricts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and at-large

Director of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for Subdistrict 7 and at-large.

Deputy County Clerk Micki Gilfry said Dodge County applicants must come to the courthouse at 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont, to fill out either a non-partisan or partisan filing form.

For paid positions, Gilfry said a filing fee of 1% of the annual salary if it exceeds $500 per year is required.

“The county positions are paid here,” she said. “If it’s a city position or any of those, it’s paid at the city office, and then we need a receipt showing that it’s been paid.”

County official candidates and other state office candidates are required to file a statement of financial interests, which is available on a form during the application process.

