Dodge County Clerk discusses early voter ballots, polling places

As the Nov. 8 general election edges ever closer, voters are getting ready to head to the polls in Dodge County.

Or fill out an early voting ballot.

The polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Dodge County Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty said polling places for this mid-term election will be the same as the May primary with two exceptions.

Fremonters in Precinct 3A formerly voted in Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., but Keene Memorial Library, which is undergoing an expansion and remodeling project, is using that building as its temporary location.

So Precinct 3A voters need to go across Ninth Street to Metropolitan Community College at 835 N. Broad St., to cast their ballots.

The Precinct 3C location also has changed. In the past, voters in this precinct voted at the former Brady’s Meats and Foods or other locations.

“We finally got a permanent location,” Mytty said.

Now, Precinct 3C voters will cast their ballots at the former ENCOR building at 935 S. Schneider St.

Part of this building is used for storage. However, the county remodeled the northeast part of the building which now serves as a room for emergency management meetings. It also will be used as a polling place and includes restrooms.

Instead of going to a polling place, some voters may opt to cast an early voting ballot.

For many years, Douglas and Lancaster counties have had what’s called an indefinite absentee list.

All those on the list would be sent an application for an absentee ballot.

In the 2020 election – during the COVID-19 pandemic – the Nebraska Secretary of State mailed out absentee requests to every voter.

On that form was a place where people could check indicating that they wanted to be on an indefinite voter absentee list.

“I assumed it was temporary, just for that election,” Mytty said. “But according to the Secretary of State’s office, once they (voters) are on that list, it’s indefinite.”

Mytty said about 4,000 people are on that list out of 22,000 voters in Dodge County.

The clerk’s office recently mailed out applications for early voting ballots to people on the list.

Thus far, it’s received about 2,900 applications back from voters asking for an early voting general election ballot.

Voters, who received an application, have until Oct. 21 to get it to the clerk’s office to receive a ballot.

Those who miss that deadline still have until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before the election – to vote in person at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse.

Otherwise, they need to go to the polls in their precinct.

Mytty also noted a change in terms regarding the early voting ballots.

Formerly, they were called “absentee” ballots.

Historically, Mytty said, voters had to be absent from the county to request an absentee ballot. A voter had to have a disability or be in the hospital or some other situation to receive a disabled ballot.

That criteria is gone.

“They switched that to be the all-inclusive, ‘early voting ballot,’” Mytty said. “It doesn’t label you. Some people don’t like to be called, ‘disabled’ and some people don’t like to show that they’re out of town on Election Day, because then that means other people might know their house is empty.”

Mytty said the early voting ballots can provide voter convenience.

Voters can mail back their application for a ballot or place it in a drop box between the Dodge County Courthouse and the Dodge County Judicial Center.

“Once we get that, we will send out the ballots to them,” Mytty said.

The ballots must be returned before 8 p.m. election night.

Voters who want to know what’s on the ballot can see sample ballots online by visiting dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/election-commission. Voters can find their precinct and polling place on this page, too.

The ballots include the candidates and proposed initiatives.

Voters also can call the clerk’s office at 402-727-7267 and request to receive their specific precinct’s ballot.

Ballots also are published in all the newspapers in the county.

Mytty encourages voters to learn about the candidates.

“It’s so much better for voters to acquaint themselves with the candidates prior to going to the polls,” Mytty said.

A list of candidates in several races accompanies this story. Candidate Q&A’s will run in the paper the week of Oct. 17.

Polling places in Dodge County are:

City of North Bend — VFW Hall

City of Scribner — Scribner City Community Room, 530 Main St., Scribner

Cotterell/Union/Ridgeley/Pleasant Valley – VFW Hall, North Bend

Webster-Dodge – Dodge City Hall

Pebble-Snyder – Snyder Auditorium

Platte East – Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.

Platte West – Christensen Field Community Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Nickerson-Maple – Nickerson Fireman’s Community Room

Everett-Cuming _ Scribner City Community Room, 530 Main St., Scribner

City of Hooper – Hooper Public Library

Logan/Hooper – Logan View Junior-Senior High School

Elkhorn – Trinity Lutheran School, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont

Fremont Precincts

Note: Some locations are polling places for more than one precinct.

1A – Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave.

1B – Anderson Conference Center, 900 N. Clarkson St.

1C – Trinity Lutheran School, 16th Street and Luther Road

1D – Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St.

1E – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St.

2A – First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Northeast entrance

2B – StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave.

2C, 2D, 2E – Nebraska Extension of Dodge County office, 1206 W. 23rd St.

3A – Metropolitan Technical Community College, west entrance, 835 N. Broad St.

3B – Dodge County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Park Avenue

3C – Old ENCOR building, 935 S. Schneider St. (former ENCOR workshop building)

3D – Christensen Field Community Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

3E – Salem Lutheran Church, annex building, Sixth and C streets

4A, 4B – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave.

4C – Deerfield Clubhouse, 1021 S. Howard Drive (Howard and Old Highway 8)

4D – First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave.

4E – Swanson Hall of Science, Eighth and Irving streets