Dodge County Clerk looks ahead to primary election

Some voters may notice changes in their polling places for the May primary elections on Tuesday.

Voters in Precinct 3C, who previously cast ballots at Brady’s Meats and Foods, will vote at the Dodge County Courthouse at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, said Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty.

Plans are to have the former ENCOR building at 935 S. Schneider St. turned into a permanent polling place for voters in Precinct 3C by the Nov. 8 general election.

“We hope to have the ENCOR building remodeled by the general election,” Mytty said.

Nye Square and the former Arbor Manor used to be polling places, but due to the closing of Premier Estates (formerly Arbor Manor) and the COVID-19 pandemic, people who voted in those locations now vote at the Nebraska Extension of Dodge County location at 1206 W. 23rd St.

That means voters in Fremont precincts 2C, 2D and 2E all will go to the extension office location to cast their ballots.

Some redistricting occurred due to population growth in Fremont and Dodge County.

By constitutional law, the United States is required to redistrict based on population every 10 years with the release of that year’s census. Districts must be substantially equal in size.

Mytty said that while some redistricting did occur, letters of polling place changes were sent to those voters in January.

He also reminds voters that Nebraska has a closed primary. That means only the party members vote for their party’s nominees to appear in the general election ballot.

Thus, the only ones who will be eligible to vote for a Republican candidate for the governor’s race will be those registered as a Republican.

Anyone registered as a non-partisan or any other party member cannot vote for that, only Republicans.

Mytty isn’t certain how many people will turn out at the polls. In the 2020 general election – amid the COVID-19 pandemic—the state sent out absentee requests to every voter in the county.

The form had a place where people could sign and be added to a permanent absentee list.

“We have 5,400 on the list. We sent out notices to all those people with an application to apply for an absentee ballot and we have already received 3,000 back,” Mytty said.

Four years ago during the last gubernatorial election in 2018, only about 700 who voted in the county via absentee ballot.

Voters still have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to appoint an agent to pick up a ballot for them.

“If you happen to be sick on Election Day and want a ballot, you can appoint an agent to pick up a ballot and bring it to you. That has to be returned by 8 o’clock, election night,” Mytty said.

“We hope for a smooth election,” Mytty said. “We’ll get ready again for the next election, June 28.”

That will be a special election. Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks are running for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. The seat was vacated due to the resignation of Representative Jeff Fortenberry.

The polls for the primary election will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Polling places in Dodge County are:

City of North Bend—VFW Hall

City of Scribner—Scribner City Community Room, 530 Main St., Scribner

Cotterell/Union/Ridgeley/Pleasant Valley – VFW Hall, North Bend

Webster-Dodge – Dodge City Hall

Pebble-Snyder – Snyder Auditorium

Platte East – Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.

Platte West – Christensen Field Community Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Nickerson-Maple – Nickerson Fireman’s Community Room

Everett-Cuming _ Scribner City Community Room, 530 Main St., Scribner

City of Hooper – Hooper Public Library

Logan/Hooper – Logan View Junior-Senior High School

Elkhorn – Trinity Lutheran School, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont

Fremont Precincts

Note: Some locations are polling places for more than one precinct.

1A – Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave.

1B – Anderson Conference Center, 900 N. Clarkson St.

1C – Trinity Lutheran School, 16th Street and Luther Road

1D – Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St.

1E – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St.

2A – First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Northeast entrance

2B – StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave.

2C, 2D, 2E – Nebraska Extension of Dodge County office, 1206 W. 23rd St.

3A – Fremont City Auditorium, Ninth and Broad streets

3B, 3C – Dodge County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Park Avenue

3D – Christensen Field Community Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

3E – Salem Lutheran Church, annex building, Sixth and C streets

4A, 4B – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave.

4C – Deerfield Clubhouse, 1021 S. Howard Drive (Howard and Old Highway 8)

4D – First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave.

4E – Swanson Hall of Science, Eighth and Irving streets

