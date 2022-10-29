Dodge County Clerk looks back on long career

Fred Mytty remembers the smoke-filled room and debate over whether the county should get a ballot-reading scanner.

It was the early 1980s and Mytty, who’s the Dodge County clerk and election commissioner, was at a board of supervisors meeting. County supervisors were trying to decide if they should approve the purchase of an optical scanner.

Mytty knew the scanner would eliminate ballot-counting boards and save taxpayer dollars.

Not everyone was convinced about the purchase and quite a discussion ensued.

Decades after that meeting, Mytty recalls this and other moments during his 48-year career with the county. This will be Mytty’s last election. He is retiring and his last day will be Jan. 4.

As he looks toward retirement, Mytty ponders changes that have occurred during his tenure.

Born in Michigan, Mytty was 2 years old when his dad died and 6 when his mother, Edith, moved the family to Fremont. At 16, Mytty was at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area when he broke his neck in a diving accident in 1967.

“I know there’s a reason God gave me another chance to live,” Mytty later said.

Mytty would be in a wheelchair and lose full use of his hands, but he adjusted. He spent most of that year in an orthopedic hospital. Mytty did his schoolwork, taking a chemistry lab using actual labs in the hospital.

He graduated with his Fremont High School class, earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Midland University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

After he graduated from Midland, Mytty and a cousin and his friend formed a company and went to school in San Francisco to learn to produce holograms.

Sounding like someone on Star Trek, Mytty explains the process.

“You form a hologram by having two laser beams point at an object. One is reflected off and the other is not and that forms a three-dimensional picture of the object. For the 1970s that was amazing,” Mytty said.

They created pictures of fun things like necklaces.

Mytty said, unfortunately, he couldn’t figure out how they’d make money from that.

“Nowadays, they (holograms) are on every credit card and various other security measures,” he said.

Mytty doesn’t regret that they left their hologram-making endeavor.

“It was fun,” Mytty said, adding that his cousin went on to stage laser light shows around the world and has patents on methods.

Mytty’s life took another turn after a neighbor suggested he run for the county clerk’s office. Mytty figured it would be fine if he won the election. If he didn’t win, Mytty planned to go to graduate school for computer science.

He was elected in 1974.

“I became a public servant,” Mytty said. “If I would have gone on to graduate school in computer science, I might have been rich.”

As county clerk, Mytty’s duties have included paying the county’s bills and employees. The clerk does human resources work such as handling the employees’ insurance applications.

The clerk creates the county’s budget, serves as secretary of the county board and files documents including veterans’ discharge papers and marriage licenses.

Mytty manages a staff of four.

While other counties have a separate election commissioner, Dodge County doesn’t, so Mytty has served in that capacity as well.

His office handles the paperwork when people file to become candidates. They prepare ballots with issues put before voters along with names of candidates running for office.

They hire poll workers, find polling places and count results.

Primary and general elections take place on even-numbered years and many special elections have occurred on odd- and, sometimes, even-numbered years.

Mytty oversees about 160 poll workers in the county’s 32 precincts.

Before Mytty took office, the previous clerk and staff would be at the courthouse until 6 a.m. the day after elections trying to count all the ballots by hand.

Mytty’s first year, he reduced that time to 2 a.m., because he increased the size of the counting boards.

“The majority of people probably don’t remember that back in the ’70s, the biggest problem we had were national delegate ballots,” he said.

There usually were 90 names of candidates and voters selected nine in a primary election.

“That took forever just to count that ballot by itself,” he said.

Mytty recalls the lengthy discussion that took place years ago in the smoky room as supervisors considered buying a ballot-counting scanner.

A local resident wondered why the county would buy a machine that basically would be used just once a year. The resident and board members bantered back and forth.

Finally, supervisor Lavern Marquardt pushed his cigar to the side of this mouth.

“I’ve got a $200,000 combine that I only use once a year,” Marquardt said.

The board approved the purchase with a 6-1 vote.

“We’ve had scanners ever since,” Mytty said.

Eventually, the county board room wouldn’t be smoke-filled after such things were banned, something Mytty, a nonsmoker, appreciates.

“It was nice to see indoor quality acts like that,” Mytty said.

During his tenure, Mytty has been involved in associations and honored for his work.

He’s been active in the Nebraska Association of County Officials and was president of that organization and named “County Official of the Year” in 2005.

In November 2018, Mytty was elected for his 12th and final term.

He’s appreciated the voters’ support.

“It’s an honor to be voted in by the people, that’s for sure,” he said. “I don’t take that lightly.”

Mytty makes an observation.

“I’m the first person in the county to know what the elections results are,” he said. “I’m also the first to know the tax rates for property taxes since I’m the one that puts that all together for the board’s approval.”

He’s enjoyed his work.

“As a math major, I like to see stuff balance,” he said. “When we’re working on the budget and elections, I want to make sure everything balances out before we release the figures.”

He notes the complexity of elections and the budget.

“Forty years ago, there weren’t as many people being elected,” he said.

And the budget document is much bigger now with several hundred categories. Extra work is needed on lid calculations.

Mytty’s appreciated his staff, the board of supervisors and colleagues throughout the state.

“My staff has been tremendous over the years,” Mytty said. “I’ve had a good relationship with the county board. We’ve had some great chairmen leading the county.”

Mytty was married for 31 years. He has two sons, Andre and Austin, who with his wife, Sarah, are parents of a daughter, Kira.

After he retires, Mytty hopes to do some writing, maybe about his life.

Mytty also notes he and Andre took a standup comedy class. The last night of class, all 12 students had to provide a five-minute routine before a live audience.

He and Andre were the last to do their routine. They got a lot of laughs.

Now, Mytty tries to think of something humorous each day and writes notes on it.

He also hopes to travel.

“I’ve been to all 48 states already and I’ve still got to get to Alaska and Hawaii someday,” Mytty said. “I plan on doing that.”