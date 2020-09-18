 Skip to main content
Dodge County Clerk's Office receives write-in affidavits
Dodge County Clerk's Office receives write-in affidavits

Local News

Three write-in affidavits for the Winslow Board of Trustees have been submitted to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

The three write-in candidates for the nonpartisan office are: Rick Addink, Donald D. Heinke and Scott Shipman.

Heinke is a member of the Republican Party while Addink and Shipman are both independents.

The general election is set for Nov. 3.

