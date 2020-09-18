Dodge County Clerk's Office receives write-in affidavits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three write-in affidavits for the Winslow Board of Trustees have been submitted to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

The three write-in candidates for the nonpartisan office are: Rick Addink, Donald D. Heinke and Scott Shipman.

Heinke is a member of the Republican Party while Addink and Shipman are both independents.

The general election is set for Nov. 3.

