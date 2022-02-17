 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Democrats plan virtual county convention

Local News

The Dodge County Democratic Party has scheduled a virtual county convention on March 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be conducted by telephone starting at 2 p.m. To participate, Dodge County Democratic voters must register by Feb. 25.

Applicable forms can be obtained at nebraskademocrats.org.

Nebraska’s primary election is on May 10. The Nebraska Democratic Party encourages voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Dodge County Election Office on or before May 10.

Allow necessary time if returning a ballot by mail. Ballots also may be dropped off at the county election office.

For more information, call 402-720-8590 or email dodgecodemsne@gmail.com.

