Dodge County Polling Places
Dodge County Polling Places

  • Updated
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

Dodge County voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for Nebraska’s primary election will want to double check their polling place as some locations have recently changed. An asterisk denotes a change since the notice to voters was published.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

Here are the polling places for Dodge County:

City of North Bend – VFW Hall.

City of Scribner – Scribner City Community Room, 524 Main St.

Cotterell/Union/Ridgeley/Pleasant Valley – VFW Hall in North Bend.

Webster – Dodge City Hall.

Pebble – Snyder Auditorium.

Platte East – Church of Christ, 3969 N. Broad St.

*Platte West – Probation Office, 2860 W. 23rd St.

Nickerson/Maple – Nickerson Fireman’s Community Room.

Everett/Cuming – Scribner City Community Room, 524 Main St.

City of Hooper – Hooper Public Library.

Logan/Hooper – Logan View Jr.-Sr. High School.

Elkhorn – Trinity Lutheran School, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont.

Fremont Precincts

1A – Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave.

1B – Anderson Conference Center, 900 N. Clarkson St.

1C – Trinity Lutheran School – 16th Street and Luther Road.

1D – Gifford Tower, 2510 N. Clarkson St.

1E – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St.

2A – First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., northeast entrance.

2B – Stonebridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave.

2C – Extension Service, 1206 W. 23rd St.

*2D – Extension Service, 1206 W. 23rd St.

*2E – Extension Service, 1206 W. 23rd St.

3A – Dodge County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

3B – Dodge County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

3C – Brady’s Meat & Foods, 450 S. Broad St.

*3D – Probation Office, 2860 W. 23rd St.

*3E – Salem Lutheran Church Annex, Sixth and C streets.

4A – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave.

4B – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave.

*4C – First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave.

4D – First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave.

4E – Swanson Hall of Science, Eighth and Irving streets.

