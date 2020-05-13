Dodge County sees record-breaking primary with over 9,000 ballots

Additionally, the Fremont City Auditorium location was moved to the Dodge County Courthouse and the Christensen Field location was moved to the Sixth District Probation Office, both due to construction.

“At the Deerfield Clubhouse, the management said that they couldn’t let us into it because they wouldn’t allow their own residents to use the clubhouse yet, so they felt they couldn’t do that for us,” Mytty said. “We moved that to First Lutheran, so we had to do a lot of switching.”

But despite the shrinkage of polling locations, Mytty said just under 2,000 people voted in-person, making the already cautionary polling locations even safer.

“I also want to give some thanks not only to all my 150 election workers countywide, but also to these buildings that we had used as polling places,” he said. “Some of them have not opened up to the public, so we were the first people in there as an open space for people to visit.”

As far as the general election on Nov. 3, Mytty said the county will look to what happens with decisions made by the Nebraska Legislature or Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

But with so many people voting early for the first time during this year’s primary, Mytty said some could prefer the method for future elections.

“That number has been going up steadily, and there’s possibly going to be a time when someday they might just say, ‘Let’s get rid of the polls,’” he said. “I don’t know when that day’s coming, but it might be the next 10 years, who knows.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0