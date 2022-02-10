Dodge County Supervisor seeks re-election

Bob Bendig of Fremont is seeking another four-year term on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
Bendig, a Republican, filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday. He represents District 1 on the board.
Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10 and the general election is on Nov. 8.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
