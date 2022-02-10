 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Supervisor seeks re-election

Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Bob Bendig of Fremont is seeking another four-year term on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Bendig, a Republican, filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday. He represents District 1 on the board.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10 and the general election is on Nov. 8.

