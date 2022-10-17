Early voters to receive corrected ballots

Corrected ballots will be sent to approximately 2,900 people in the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, who applied for early voters’ ballots.

Doug Shuster’s name was inadvertently left off the ballot in the race for the Lower Platte North NRD’s board of directors for Subdistrict 7. The incorrect ballot solely lists Ryan Engel as a candidate.

Voters must select only one candidate in that nonpartisan race.

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said Monday the error was caught in time before Election Day so voters going to the polls will have the corrected ballots.

Mytty said corrected ballots sent to the early voters will be enclosed in an envelope so the envelopes must be compared so none of these voters can vote twice.

Subdistrict 7 covers seven counties and in Dodge County the lower quarter of the county, including all of the City of Fremont and the City of North Bend.

Mytty issued a public apology for the error.

“For the first time in 48 years, I left a name off the ballot,” Mytty said. “I want to apologize to the voters and candidates of Subdistrict 7 of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District for the error and to my staff for the extra work this has caused. I hope early voters who get a corrected ballot and envelope will cooperate and return the corrected ballot in its envelope.”

Mytty cited the complexity of dealing with numerous candidates and different ballots.

In the public statement posted on the county’s website, Mytty said there are 143 names of candidates on Dodge County’s 85 different combinations of ballots.

Mytty said in the primary election, there were 175 different combinations of ballots, because of the four political parties and nonpartisan ballots in the 32 precincts.

He noted that elections are just a part-time job of the county clerk in the state.

“In counties of more than 20,000, they could have a separate office of election commissioner,” Mytty said in the statement. “All larger counties of Nebraska have election commissioners and smaller counties of Cass and Platte have an election commissioner. It’s a complex part-time job.”

Mytty said Dodge County’s first proofs came on Sept. 21 — right in the middle of budget season and the new responsibilities of LB644.

Passed by the Legislature in May 2021, LB644 required all taxing subdivisions to participate in a joint public hearing if they were proposing to exceed the 2% plus allowable growth (based on real property valuation growth certified by the county).

Mytty printed notice of the hearing and conducted it.

In addition to these situations, Mytty said he faced personal problems requiring him to go to the Fremont Wound Center and hasn’t healed yet.

Mytty said he approved the fourth proof, after numerous changes.

“Unfortunately, this omission was overlooked,” he said.

Mytty notified the Secretary of State about the situation on Friday, when he immediately ordered a reprint of ballots.

This is Mytty’s last term as election commissioner and county clerk.

Republican Micki Gilfry and Democrat James M. Dake are running for this position in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Mytty announced in February that after almost 50 years, he would not run for re-election as county clerk and election commissioner.