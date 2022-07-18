 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elkhorn Township Board member seeks re-election

  • Updated
Local News

Carrie Rehder of Fremont is seeking re-election to the Elkhorn Township Board.

Rehder recently filed her candidate form with the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

The general election is set for Nov. 8.

