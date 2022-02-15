Ellis files for re-election to Fremont City Council

Glen Ellis is seeking another four-year term on the Fremont City Council.
Ellis submitted his candidacy filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Tuesday. Ellis currently represents Fremont’s Ward 2 on the city council.
Incumbents Brad Yerger and Mark Jensen previously filed for re-election to the council for Wards 4 and 3, respectively. Mark Legband has announced he will not be seeking re-election to represent Ward 1.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today