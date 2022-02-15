 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellis files for re-election to Fremont City Council

Fremont City Council

Dodge County Courthouse.

 Chris Bristol

Glen Ellis is seeking another four-year term on the Fremont City Council.

Ellis submitted his candidacy filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Tuesday. Ellis currently represents Fremont’s Ward 2 on the city council.

Incumbents Brad Yerger and Mark Jensen previously filed for re-election to the council for Wards 4 and 3, respectively. Mark Legband has announced he will not be seeking re-election to represent Ward 1.

