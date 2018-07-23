Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Local News

The Dodge County Farm Bureau is sponsoring an opportunity for area residents to meet with candidates running for office in the November election. It will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The Pancake Man will be serving up his specialty with FFA groups from North Bend, Logan View and Scribner helping. A freewill offering will be taken to be divided among the FFA chapters.

Candidates who have been invited include those on the national level: U.S. Senate - Deb Fischer, Jane Raybould; U.S. Congress - Jeff Fortenberry, Jessica McClure.

State level candidates invited include: Governor - Pete Ricketts, Bob Krist; Secretary of State - Bob Evnen, Spencer Danner.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Those running on the county level were invited include: Clerk of District Court - Linda J. Nelson; County Assessor - Debbie Churchill; County Attorney - Pamela Lynn Hopkins, Oliver J. Glass; County Clerk - Fred Mytty; Register of Deeds - Carol M. Givens; Sheriff - Steve Hespen; County Supervisors from District 1 - Bob Bendig; District 3 - Daniel K. Beerbohm, Lon Strand; District 5 - Bob Missel; District 7 - Doug Backens; Surveyor - Clark A. Boschult; Treasurer - Gail J. Bargstadt.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments