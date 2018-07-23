The Dodge County Farm Bureau is sponsoring an opportunity for area residents to meet with candidates running for office in the November election. It will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
The Pancake Man will be serving up his specialty with FFA groups from North Bend, Logan View and Scribner helping. A freewill offering will be taken to be divided among the FFA chapters.
Candidates who have been invited include those on the national level: U.S. Senate - Deb Fischer, Jane Raybould; U.S. Congress - Jeff Fortenberry, Jessica McClure.
State level candidates invited include: Governor - Pete Ricketts, Bob Krist; Secretary of State - Bob Evnen, Spencer Danner.
Those running on the county level were invited include: Clerk of District Court - Linda J. Nelson; County Assessor - Debbie Churchill; County Attorney - Pamela Lynn Hopkins, Oliver J. Glass; County Clerk - Fred Mytty; Register of Deeds - Carol M. Givens; Sheriff - Steve Hespen; County Supervisors from District 1 - Bob Bendig; District 3 - Daniel K. Beerbohm, Lon Strand; District 5 - Bob Missel; District 7 - Doug Backens; Surveyor - Clark A. Boschult; Treasurer - Gail J. Bargstadt.