Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen has announced that the 2020 election calendar has been published on the Secretary of State website.
Dec. 2 is the first day for candidates to submit their filing documents for federal, state, or other multi-county district offices. Any forms filed prior to Dec. 2 would not be accepted and would be returned. Evnen advises anyone thinking about candidacy to check with Accountability and Disclosure Commission about forms that need to be filed with that agency and the disclosure and financial accountability rules that should be followed.
Important dates to note:
Dec. 1, 2019 - First day for candidates to submit their filing documents as noted above.
Feb. 18, 2020 - Last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office on the primary election ballot.
March 2, 2020 - Last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office for the primary election.
May 12, 2020 - Nebraska’s Primary Election
November 3, 2020 - Nebraska’s General Election
The official 2020 elections calendar has been made public on the Secretary of State website. For more information visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.