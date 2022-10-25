Fremont City Council candidates express views

Candidates for Fremont City Council shared their views at a recent forum, discussing infrastructure, transparency, growth and controlling spending.

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the candidate forum Thursday at Fremont High School.

About 60 people attended to hear candidates tell how they’d serve the public if elected or re-elected.

In Saturday’s edition, the Fremont Tribune concentrated on comments made by county attorney and county supervisor candidates.

Today, the Tribune will focus on the comments of seven city council candidates who participated.

Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Ward 1Candidates Paul Von Behren and Robert Steenblock are vying for the Ward 1 city council seat.

Von Behren

Von Behren, a veterinarian, retired after a long private practice and in project development in food animal production. He has a master’s degree in business administration and has developed large projects for two multi-national corporations.

In telling why he’s running, Von Behren said only 20% of property taxes go to the city, but he believes council decisions affect all the taxes.

He said the government’s role involves public safety, protecting private property and providing an economic environment where people can prosper.

Von Behren said after his own research he’s determined that taxes are going up 50% faster than income.

“People in Fremont are hurting,” Von Behren said. “In the last year alone, inflation has taken away about $6,000 of the average family’s income. I was shocked to realize that one-eighth of Fremont lives in poverty. We are in a time when inflation and a declining economy are taking a toll and there’s no sign of it getting better.”

Von Behren commended the council for holding property taxes level, but said even with a 10% loss of income in the last year, Fremonters are even further behind and less able to pay taxes.

He believes growth is important in Fremont.

“I believe we’re going to need to keep the city moving, but at the same time, we need to keep looking over our shoulder and find a way to measure what’s really happening to Fremont’s people,” Von Behren said.

Steenblock

Steenblock, who’s lived in Fremont for 54 years, worked in a construction company with his brother. After his brother died, Steenblock bought the company from his sibling’s family.

He worked as a general contractor for several years. Steenblock went through a police academy and was a reserve deputy from 1977 to 2002. He’s volunteered at Fremont Presbyterian Church. He’s chairman of the Fremont Municipal Airport Advisory Committee.

Steenblock talked about his appreciation for the community, adding “I know I have quite a bit I can give back to Fremont.”

Candidates were asked how they’d approach working with city staff.

“I believe if you hire or appoint someone, or have someone in a position to do a job, that you should trust them to do the job,” Steenblock said. “Let them do their job, not interfere and micromanage. I believe the city has a great bunch of people working there.”

Through his job, Steenblock said he sees city staff about every day.

“They do a great job and I just think we should let them do their work,” Steenblock said.

Steenblock talked about the importance of councilmembers working together and making good spending decisions. He believes Fremont has potential to grow.

“With our backing of the city council, I think we can accomplish that and make great strides,” he said.

Ward 2 Incumbent Glen Ellis and challenger Blair Horner are running for the Ward 2 city council seat.

Ellis

Ellis owns a technology company, Sycamore Education, which he said now serves schools in 43 countries around the world. Ellis grew his company in Fremont and said he and his wife bought the May Brothers building where he started Milady Coffeehouse on the first floor.

He’s about to start building an entrepreneurial center on the second floor, where he can help young entrepreneurs.

Ellis said he believes the city council hasn’t been as proactive as it needs to be in setting objectives and working with city staff to meet them. He noted that within his first couple months on the council, he worked to get video cameras in the council chambers so people could see what their local government was doing.

Ellis said he’s fought for transparency and has put forward many ordinances and resolutions. Ellis said it’s the councilmembers’ job to listen to citizens and bring issues to the council and put together solutions.

He said the council must collaborate. Ellis also believes Fremont councilmembers should break into smaller committees which could help the council get a lot more done. He spoke on other issues.

“We’ve neglected our streets,” Ellis said. “We’ve neglected our fire and police stations. It’s embarrassing when our policemen still can’t drink water out of their police station. We’re building new things, but we’re ignoring the stuff we already have.”

As a businessman, Ellis said he understands the need for growth, but that Fremont needs take care of what it already has.

“That means putting more money in streets that people use and not worrying about future growth,” Ellis said, adding that the city needs to provide the best possible facilities for its police and fire departments. “We’ve got to just refocus and figure out how we can make this a place a place where people want to live.”

Horner

Born and raised in Florida, Horner said he grew up in a smaller town which has many similarities to Fremont, including an agricultural-based economy.

He transferred with Cargill from Florida to California, where he met and married his wife, Jody, now Midland University president. Blair Horner spent 35 years in the grain industry. Horner said he had a couple pizzerias in Omaha, which exited during the pandemic. He is now a licensed realtor attached to Don Peterson and Associates, working in Fremont. He has a bachelor’s degree in English and business and a master’s in finance.

Horner said he’s found city staff-leaders to be bright and passionate and would strive to work with them. He talked about building consensus on the council and about growth in the city.

“The old adage is ‘If you’re not growing, you’re dying,’” Horner said. “I think you have to continue growth. We do need smart growth, however. We’ve got to work hard to build consensus around plans for what that looks like, then we have to execute and follow those plans.”

Horner talked about focusing on the entire city to make sure it’s able to keep up with the growth. He said the 23rd Street corridor is growing and more growth is being seen on Morningside Road.

He talked about the importance of street repair and affordable housing.

“One of the best ways to build wealth in this country is homeownership,” Horner said. “We have to find a way to bring more people into the home ownership realm. That’s one of the things I’d like to focus on as a councilmember.”

Horner has served on the boards of Fremont Kiwanis, Rebuilding Together, Fremont Creative Collective and Fremont Housing Authority.

Ward 3

Ward 3 incumbent Mark Jensen and challenger Emily Sutej are running for the Ward 3 seat.

Jensen

Jensen noted that within four months of him being elected, the city underwent the unprecedented flooding of 2019, which put significant parts of his ward underwater.

“We followed that event up with a global pandemic that threatened every aspect of our community in some way,” Jensen said, adding how proud he is of Fremont for rallying at those difficult times. “It’s given me the confidence that together we can get through any challenges we will face in the future as our community continues to grow.”

Jensen talked about visiting with city staff a couple times a week and working with them. He spoke of the importance of staying in touch with city staff and the mayor, sharing his concerns.

He said his goal is to make decisions, actions and votes reflecting the best interest of everyone in his ward, in particular, and all of Fremont in general.

Jensen said he serves on various boards including a joint water management advisory board and a solid waste coalition.

Sutej did not attend the candidate forum.

Ward 4

Incumbent Brad Yerger and challenger Lori Schmidt-Lathrop are running for the Ward 4 seat.

Yerger

Yerger, a lifelong Fremont resident, is a member of Christ Community Church and said he retired after a 46-year career with corporate finance for a major corporation. He had positions in cost accounting, budgets, regulatory accounting and strategic planning while there.

He’s served on multiple church leadership boards, and as church treasurer for eight years. Yerger said in the various positions, he’s been recognized for demonstrating dedication, preparedness, accountability, integrity and leadership.

Yerger said the councilmembers’ top priority is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.

He talked about the importance of eliciting truth, effective transparency, establishing trust, embracing transition, executing transformation, sound decision-making, prudent taxation and spending, and strategic direction for the city.

Yerger spoke of listening to the public’s priorities, which during the last year have dealt with taxation, safety and street rehabilitation.

He talked about the significant effort of meeting preparation, going through 200 to 700 pages of material that can accompany an agenda, which council members receive a few days ahead of meetings.

Yerger mentioned the zoning code now being rewritten. He said under the current code, southwest Fremont would have “extreme difficulty” rebuilding property in case of a flood or tornado, because “the code is not conducive for them to rebuild and I think we’re going to be changing that.”

He talked about measured growth, bringing the right businesses to town and building necessary infrastructure for plants and housing.

Schmidt-Lathrop

Schmidt-Lathrop was a payroll department manager for an accounting firm in Minnesota, where she was active in the Jaycees organization and won various awards.

Moving to Nebraska, she focused on her family, often volunteering in the classroom and for school events. She was a Volunteer of the Month for her hours of service at the Fremont Family YMCA and successful concession stand fundraising. She serves in many capacities at First Lutheran Church, teaching and mentoring students, as a team lead for Wednesday night dinners, and serving Holy Communion and ushering.

Appointed by two mayors, Schmidt-Lathrop serves on the Fremont Planning Commission and is chair for the board of adjustments.

She’s managed Gary Pebley’s rental properties for almost 27 years, including overseeing day-to-day business operations, coordinating contractors to complete repairs, evaluating and approving tenant applications and monthly accounting of multiple Pebley entities.

Through the years, she’s worked with Care Corps’ LifeHouse and Fremont Housing Agency to find adequate housing for local residents.

Schmidt-Lathrop talked about the importance of collaboration, working with city staff and the mayor to make good, educated decisions and not jumping to conclusions, and doing what’s best for the city.

“We get more done working together as a team,” she said.

Schmidt-Lathrop agrees infrastructure must be maintained as the city grows. She believes Fremont has the ability to grow economically, adding this is an exciting time for the community with redevelopment downtown, which she believes will grow and bring more success to the community.