Larry Marvin announced today his intention to run again for a spot in the U.S. Senate.
Marvin, a Fremont native and a Democrat, has run in each of the last four election cycles.
After scoring a little more than 2% of the vote in the 2008 and 2012 Senate primary races, Marvin scored a more substantial 32.4% of the primary vote in 2014, ultimately losing to the eventual Democratic nominee, Dave Domina. In 2018, Marvin was one of four candidates and scored 4.7% of the primary vote. Jane Raybould was the eventual Democratic nominee winning nearly 64% of the vote.
Marvin is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a Czech-Bohemian language translator in West Germany. He graduated from UNL with majors in German, Education, History, Geography and Social Sciences, and was a German teacher in West Point.
He says he’s been active in the Nebraska Democratic party since 1972, attending state conventions, serving on state central committees and more.
He’s also a real estate broker who owns a building and lives in Fremont.