editor's pick top story

General Election - November 8, 2022 - Candidates

Election logo 2020

Congressional Ticket

Representative in Congress – District 1

  • Mike Flood, Republican
  • Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat

State Ticket

Governor and Lt. Governor

  • Jim Pillen – Governor and Joe Kelly – Lt. Governor, Republican
  • Carol Blood – Governor and Al Davis – Lt. Governor, Democrat
  • Scott Zimmerman – Governor and Jason Blumenthal – Lt. Governor, Libertarian

Secretary of State

  • Bob Evnen, Republican

State Treasurer

  • John Murante, Republican
  • Katrina Tomsen, Libertarian

Attorney General

  • Mike Hilgeers, Republican
  • Larry Bolinger, Legal Marijuana NOW

Auditor

  • Mike Foley, Republican
  • Gene Siadek, Libertarian
  • L. Leroy Lopez, Legal Marijuana NOW

Public Service Commissioner – District 4

  • Eric Kamler, Republican

County Ticket

County Clerk

  • Micki Gilfry, Republican
  • James M. Dake, Democrat

Register of Deeds

  • Carol Givens, Republican

County Treasurer

  • Gail J. Bargstadt, Republican

County Sheriff

  • Dustin Weitzel, Republican

County Attorney

  • Pam Hopkins, Republican
  • Richard B. Register, Democrat
  • Justin Bignell, Libertarian

County Assessor

  • Debbie Churchill, Republican

County Surveyor

  • Clark A. Boschult, Republican

Clerk of District Court

  • Judith A. Wegner, Republican

County Supervisor – District 1

  • Rob Bendig, Republican

County Supervisor – District 3

  • Lon L. Strand, Republican

County Supervisor – District 5

  • Bob Missel, Republican

County Supervisor – District 7

  • Douglas L. Backens, Republican
  • Susan Jacobus, Democrat

School Ticket

School District 1 – Fremont Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

  • Terry L. Sorensen Jr.
  • Sandi Proskovec
  • Mike Petersen

School District 70 – Howells/Dodge Schools Board of Education – Ward 1 (Vote for up to two)

  • Jason P. Kreikemeier
  • Paul G. Dvorak

School District 62 – Scribner-Snyder Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

  • Michael Fischer
  • Aaron Lange
  • Janis Q. Baker

School District 594 – Logan View School Board of Education (Vote for up to five)

  • Brandon T. Wobken
  • Wade Weyhrich
  • Dale Edward Mundil
  • Kurtis Clausen
  • Kris Kremke
  • Chad R. Rebbe
  • Scott L. Wulf
  • Brent Fitzke
  • Jessica Hagerbaumer
  • Maria Kriete

School District 595 – North Bend Central Schools (Vote for up to three)

  • Andy Swanson
  • Justin J. Taylor
  • Dean Lux
  • Frank Vech
  • Jason Hellbusch
  • Nick Emanuel

School District 24 – Arlington Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

  • Jason R. Arp
  • Cassie Voss Flesner
  • Brian Laaker
  • Steve Slykhuis
  • Erich Meyer

Oakland-Craig School District 14 (Vote for up to four)

  • Marilee S. Groth
  • Diane Pelan-Johnson
  • Aaron Anderson
  • Brett T. Johnson

City Ticket

Fremont City Council – Ward 1

  • Robert Steenblock
  • Paul Von Behren

Fremont City Council – Ward 2

  • Blair Horner
  • Glen Ellis

Fremont City Council – Ward 3

  • Mark W. Jensen
  • Emily Sutej

Fremont City Council – Ward 4

  • Brad Yerger
  • Lori Schmidt-Lathrop

Councilperson City of Hooper (Vote for up to two)

  • Mike Hoff
  • Cody J. Weitzenkamp

Mayor City of Scribner

  • Ken Thomas

Councilperson City of Scribner (Vote for up to two)

  • Matthew Dames
  • Carl R. Stockamp

Mayor City of North Bend

  • Rod Scott

Councilperson City of North Bend (Vote for up to two)

  • Dan Minarick
  • Ken Streff

Village Ticket

Village of Inglewood Trustee (Vote for up to three)

  • Greg L. Goree

Village of Uehling Trustees (Vote for up to two)

  • Michael Egbers
  • Stan Rowe
  • Dick Orent

Village of Winslow Trustees (Vote for up to two)

  • Jeremy Woodring
  • Shawn Kotik
  • Jay M. Jacobsen

Village of Dodge Trustee (Vote for up to two)

  • Leo E. Blaha
  • Ryan L. Ruskamp

Village of Snyder Trustees (Vote for up to two)

  • Joel D. Hunke
  • Terry E. Walker

Township Ticket

Elkhorn Township Board (Vote for up to three)

  • Bryan E. Maschmeier
  • Carrie Rehder
  • Robert Reed

Everett Township Board (Vote for up to three)

  • Mike W. Schuler

Hooper Township Board (Vote for up to three)

  • John H. Von Seggern Jr.
  • Larry Klahn
  • Rita Cuda

Maple Township Board (Vote for up to three)

  • Donald Paseka
  • Chris Dvorak

Ridgeley Township Board (Vote for up to three)

  • Stephen A. Helgenberger
  • Marvin Piper
  • Amanda Johnson

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Proposed Amendment No. 1 – A constitutional amendment to authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision owning or operating an airport to expand its revenues for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.

Proposed By Initiative Petition

Initiative Measure 432 – Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature?

Initiative Measure 433 – Shall the Nebraska statue establishing a minimum wage for employees be amended to increase the state minimum wage from nine dollars ($9.00) per hour to ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50) per hour on January 1, 2023, to twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour on January 1, 2024, to thirteen dollars and fifty cents ($13.50) per hour on January 1, 2025, and to fifteen dollars ($15.00) per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living?

