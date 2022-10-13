General Election Candidates and Issues

Congressional Ticket

Representative in Congress – District 1

Mike Flood, Republican

Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat

State Ticket

Governor and Lt. Governor

Jim Pillen – Governor and Joe Kelly – Lt. Governor, Republican

Carol Blood – Governor and Al Davis – Lt. Governor, Democrat

Scott Zimmerman – Governor and Jason Blumenthal – Lt. Governor, Libertarian

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen, Republican

State Treasurer

John Murante, Republican

Katrina Tomsen, Libertarian

Attorney General

Mike Hilgeers, Republican

Larry Bolinger, Legal Marijuana NOW

Auditor

Mike Foley, Republican

Gene Siadek, Libertarian

L. Leroy Lopez, Legal Marijuana NOW

Public Service Commissioner – District 4

Eric Kamler, Republican

County Ticket

County Clerk

Micki Gilfry, Republican

James M. Dake, Democrat

Register of Deeds

Carol Givens, Republican

County Treasurer

Gail J. Bargstadt, Republican

County Sheriff

Dustin Weitzel, Republican

County Attorney

Pam Hopkins, Republican

Richard B. Register, Democrat

Justin Bignell, Libertarian

County Assessor

Debbie Churchill, Republican

County Surveyor

Clark A. Boschult, Republican

Clerk of District Court

Judith A. Wegner, Republican

County Supervisor – District 1

Rob Bendig, Republican

County Supervisor – District 3

Lon L. Strand, Republican

County Supervisor – District 5

Bob Missel, Republican

County Supervisor – District 7

Douglas L. Backens, Republican

Susan Jacobus, Democrat

School Ticket

School District 1 – Fremont Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

Terry L. Sorensen Jr.

Sandi Proskovec

Mike Petersen

School District 70 – Howells/Dodge Schools Board of Education – Ward 1 (Vote for up to two)

Jason P. Kreikemeier

Paul G. Dvorak

School District 62 – Scribner-Snyder Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

Michael Fischer

Aaron Lange

Janis Q. Baker

School District 594 – Logan View School Board of Education (Vote for up to five)

Brandon T. Wobken

Wade Weyhrich

Dale Edward Mundil

Kurtis Clausen

Kris Kremke

Chad R. Rebbe

Scott L. Wulf

Brent Fitzke

Jessica Hagerbaumer

Maria Kriete

School District 595 – North Bend Central Schools (Vote for up to three)

Andy Swanson

Justin J. Taylor

Dean Lux

Frank Vech

Jason Hellbusch

Nick Emanuel

School District 24 – Arlington Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)

Jason R. Arp

Cassie Voss Flesner

Brian Laaker

Steve Slykhuis

Erich Meyer

Oakland-Craig School District 14 (Vote for up to four)

Marilee S. Groth

Diane Pelan-Johnson

Aaron Anderson

Brett T. Johnson

City Ticket

Fremont City Council – Ward 1

Robert Steenblock

Paul Von Behren

Fremont City Council – Ward 2

Blair Horner

Glen Ellis

Fremont City Council – Ward 3

Mark W. Jensen

Emily Sutej

Fremont City Council – Ward 4

Brad Yerger

Lori Schmidt-Lathrop

Councilperson City of Hooper (Vote for up to two)

Mike Hoff

Cody J. Weitzenkamp

Mayor City of Scribner

Ken Thomas

Councilperson City of Scribner (Vote for up to two)

Matthew Dames

Carl R. Stockamp

Mayor City of North Bend

Rod Scott

Councilperson City of North Bend (Vote for up to two)

Dan Minarick

Ken Streff

Village Ticket

Village of Inglewood Trustee (Vote for up to three)

Greg L. Goree

Village of Uehling Trustees (Vote for up to two)

Michael Egbers

Stan Rowe

Dick Orent

Village of Winslow Trustees (Vote for up to two)

Jeremy Woodring

Shawn Kotik

Jay M. Jacobsen

Village of Dodge Trustee (Vote for up to two)

Leo E. Blaha

Ryan L. Ruskamp

Village of Snyder Trustees (Vote for up to two)

Joel D. Hunke

Terry E. Walker

Township Ticket

Elkhorn Township Board (Vote for up to three)

Bryan E. Maschmeier

Carrie Rehder

Robert Reed

Everett Township Board (Vote for up to three)

Mike W. Schuler

Hooper Township Board (Vote for up to three)

John H. Von Seggern Jr.

Larry Klahn

Rita Cuda

Maple Township Board (Vote for up to three)

Donald Paseka

Chris Dvorak

Ridgeley Township Board (Vote for up to three)

Stephen A. Helgenberger

Marvin Piper

Amanda Johnson

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Proposed Amendment No. 1 – A constitutional amendment to authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision owning or operating an airport to expand its revenues for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.

Proposed By Initiative Petition

Initiative Measure 432 – Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature?

Initiative Measure 433 – Shall the Nebraska statue establishing a minimum wage for employees be amended to increase the state minimum wage from nine dollars ($9.00) per hour to ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50) per hour on January 1, 2023, to twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour on January 1, 2024, to thirteen dollars and fifty cents ($13.50) per hour on January 1, 2025, and to fifteen dollars ($15.00) per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living?