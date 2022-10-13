General Election Candidates and Issues

Congressional Ticket
Representative in Congress – District 1
- Mike Flood, Republican
- Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat
State Ticket
Governor and Lt. Governor
- Jim Pillen – Governor and Joe Kelly – Lt. Governor, Republican
- Carol Blood – Governor and Al Davis – Lt. Governor, Democrat
- Scott Zimmerman – Governor and Jason Blumenthal – Lt. Governor, Libertarian
Secretary of State
- Bob Evnen, Republican
State Treasurer
- John Murante, Republican
- Katrina Tomsen, Libertarian
Attorney General
- Mike Hilgeers, Republican
- Larry Bolinger, Legal Marijuana NOW
Auditor
- Mike Foley, Republican
- Gene Siadek, Libertarian
- L. Leroy Lopez, Legal Marijuana NOW
Public Service Commissioner – District 4
- Eric Kamler, Republican
County Ticket
County Clerk
- Micki Gilfry, Republican
- James M. Dake, Democrat
Register of Deeds
- Carol Givens, Republican
County Treasurer
- Gail J. Bargstadt, Republican
County Sheriff
- Dustin Weitzel, Republican
County Attorney
- Pam Hopkins, Republican
- Richard B. Register, Democrat
- Justin Bignell, Libertarian
County Assessor
- Debbie Churchill, Republican
County Surveyor
- Clark A. Boschult, Republican
Clerk of District Court
- Judith A. Wegner, Republican
County Supervisor – District 1
- Rob Bendig, Republican
County Supervisor – District 3
- Lon L. Strand, Republican
County Supervisor – District 5
- Bob Missel, Republican
County Supervisor – District 7
- Douglas L. Backens, Republican
- Susan Jacobus, Democrat
School Ticket
School District 1 – Fremont Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)
- Terry L. Sorensen Jr.
- Sandi Proskovec
- Mike Petersen
School District 70 – Howells/Dodge Schools Board of Education – Ward 1 (Vote for up to two)
- Jason P. Kreikemeier
- Paul G. Dvorak
School District 62 – Scribner-Snyder Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)
- Michael Fischer
- Aaron Lange
- Janis Q. Baker
School District 594 – Logan View School Board of Education (Vote for up to five)
- Brandon T. Wobken
- Wade Weyhrich
- Dale Edward Mundil
- Kurtis Clausen
- Kris Kremke
- Chad R. Rebbe
- Scott L. Wulf
- Brent Fitzke
- Jessica Hagerbaumer
- Maria Kriete
School District 595 – North Bend Central Schools (Vote for up to three)
- Andy Swanson
- Justin J. Taylor
- Dean Lux
- Frank Vech
- Jason Hellbusch
- Nick Emanuel
School District 24 – Arlington Schools Board of Education (Vote for up to three)
- Jason R. Arp
- Cassie Voss Flesner
- Brian Laaker
- Steve Slykhuis
- Erich Meyer
Oakland-Craig School District 14 (Vote for up to four)
- Marilee S. Groth
- Diane Pelan-Johnson
- Aaron Anderson
- Brett T. Johnson
City Ticket
Fremont City Council – Ward 1
- Robert Steenblock
- Paul Von Behren
Fremont City Council – Ward 2
- Blair Horner
- Glen Ellis
Fremont City Council – Ward 3
- Mark W. Jensen
- Emily Sutej
Fremont City Council – Ward 4
- Brad Yerger
- Lori Schmidt-Lathrop
Councilperson City of Hooper (Vote for up to two)
- Mike Hoff
- Cody J. Weitzenkamp
Mayor City of Scribner
- Ken Thomas
Councilperson City of Scribner (Vote for up to two)
- Matthew Dames
- Carl R. Stockamp
Mayor City of North Bend
- Rod Scott
Councilperson City of North Bend (Vote for up to two)
- Dan Minarick
- Ken Streff
Village Ticket
Village of Inglewood Trustee (Vote for up to three)
- Greg L. Goree
Village of Uehling Trustees (Vote for up to two)
- Michael Egbers
- Stan Rowe
- Dick Orent
Village of Winslow Trustees (Vote for up to two)
- Jeremy Woodring
- Shawn Kotik
- Jay M. Jacobsen
Village of Dodge Trustee (Vote for up to two)
- Leo E. Blaha
- Ryan L. Ruskamp
Village of Snyder Trustees (Vote for up to two)
- Joel D. Hunke
- Terry E. Walker
Township Ticket
Elkhorn Township Board (Vote for up to three)
- Bryan E. Maschmeier
- Carrie Rehder
- Robert Reed
Everett Township Board (Vote for up to three)
- Mike W. Schuler
Hooper Township Board (Vote for up to three)
- John H. Von Seggern Jr.
- Larry Klahn
- Rita Cuda
Maple Township Board (Vote for up to three)
- Donald Paseka
- Chris Dvorak
Ridgeley Township Board (Vote for up to three)
- Stephen A. Helgenberger
- Marvin Piper
- Amanda Johnson
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Proposed Amendment No. 1 – A constitutional amendment to authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision owning or operating an airport to expand its revenues for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.
Proposed By Initiative Petition
Initiative Measure 432 – Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature?
Initiative Measure 433 – Shall the Nebraska statue establishing a minimum wage for employees be amended to increase the state minimum wage from nine dollars ($9.00) per hour to ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50) per hour on January 1, 2023, to twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour on January 1, 2024, to thirteen dollars and fifty cents ($13.50) per hour on January 1, 2025, and to fifteen dollars ($15.00) per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living?