Givens seeks re-election as register of deeds

Carol M. Givens of Fremont is seeking re-election as the Dodge County Register of Deeds.

Givens, a Republican candidate, submitted her candidate filing form on Thursday to the Dodge County Clerk. Givens has been register of deeds since 1992.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for re-election while nonincumbents have until March 1 to file their candidacy.

