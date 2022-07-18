 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goree seeks seat on village board

Gregory L. Goree of Fremont has submitted his general election candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Goree is seeking re-election to the Inglewood Village Board.

The general election will take place Nov. 8.

