 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Helgenberger seeks re-election to township board

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Stephen A. Helgenberger of Scribner has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Helgenberger is seeking re-election to the Ridgley Township board.

Township elections will appear on the November ballot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News