Jacobsen files as village board candidate

  • Updated
Local News

Jay M. Jacobsen of Winslow is seeking election to the Village of Winslow Board of Trustees.

Jacobsen submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Tuesday. The candidate’s name will appear on the general election ballot.

Incumbent candidates for the board have until July 15 to file. New candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

