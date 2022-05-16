 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson files for township board

Local News

Amanda J. Johnson of Scribner has submitted her candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Johnson is seeking election to the Ridgeley Township Board.

Incumbents to township boards have until July 15 to file while new candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

