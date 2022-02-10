 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Klahn files for re-election to township board

Larry D. Klahn of Hooper is seeking another term on the Hooper Township Board.

Klahn filed his candidacy paperwork with the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday.

