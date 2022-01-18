Kotik files as candidate for village board

Shawn D. Kotik of Winslow is seeking to retain his seat on the Village of Winslow Board.
Kotik filed his candidate form with the Dodge County Clerk.
Incumbent candidates for the general election have until July 15 to file for re-election. New candidates have until Aug. 1.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today