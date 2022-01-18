 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kotik files as candidate for village board

Local News

Shawn D. Kotik of Winslow is seeking to retain his seat on the Village of Winslow Board.

Kotik filed his candidate form with the Dodge County Clerk.

Incumbent candidates for the general election have until July 15 to file for re-election. New candidates have until Aug. 1.

