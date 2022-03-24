 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Maschmeier files for re-election to township board

Local News

Bryan E. Maschmeier of Fremont submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on March 24.

Maschmeier is seeking to retain his seat on the Elkhorn Township Board.

Incumbent candidates for townships and villages have until July 15 to file for the election. New candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

