Menking seeking village board seat
James Menking of Uehling has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
Von Seggern is a candidate for the Uehling Village Board.
The general election is set for Nov. 3.
Vacation Bible School planned
The Salvation Army in Fremont will have vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3-7 at Davenport Park in Fremont.
The free event is open to kids ages 6 to 12. The theme is “Indescribable” and is about creation. The event will include crafts and games. Lunch will be provided.
It’s beneficial to call or email so coordinators can get an idea of how many children will participate. When parents bring children, there will be a registration form so coordinators can get emergency contact information.
Call 402-721-0930, extension 103, or email amber.morin@usc.salvationarmy.org
