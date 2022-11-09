Midterm Election: Voters head to the polls

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune did not receive election results in time for the newspaper’s deadline on Tuesday night. Results will be published in a future edition.
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Midterm Elections.
Throughout the state, voters were casting ballots to decide whether U.S. Rep Mike Flood, a Republican, would retain his 1st Congressional seat or if challenger Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, would claim it.
Nebraska voters also were deciding whether the next governor would be Republican Jim Pillen or Democrat Carol Blood or Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.
Voters in Dodge County were casting ballots in the county attorney and county clerk races. Republican Pam Hopkins, Democrat Richard B. Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell were vying for the Dodge County Attorney seat.
Republican Micki Gilfry and Democrat James M. Dake were competing to see who will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Voters also cast ballots in county supervisor races, one of which was contested. For the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Doug Backens faced challenger Susan Jacobus.
In Fremont, candidates were vying for spots in four city council races.
Also on the ballot was Initiative 432 asking if the state’s constitution be amended to require voters to present valid photographic identification and Initiative 433 asking that the minimum wage be incrementally increased from the current $9 an hour to $15 by January 2026.
The ballot also included a constitutional amendment authorizing political subdivisions owning or operating an airport to expand revenues to encourage development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service.
Fremont poll workers said Tuesday they were seeing good turnouts, citing various candidate races and hot button issues as reasons for voter interest.. They also mentioned that several early voting ballots had been received.
Early numbers from the Tuesday night election are as follows. Final unofficial results will be published in a later edition of Tribune.
Statistics
Ballots Cast Total 5,992
Ballots Cast Blank 55
Congressional Ticket
Congress Dist. 1
Rep Mike Flood 4,149
Dem Patty Pansing Brooks 1,614
Write-In Totals 2
State Ticket
For Governor and Lt. Governor
Rep Pillen/Kelly 4,069
Dem Blood/Davis 1,506
Lib Zimmerman/Blumenthal 274
Write-In Totals 29
Secretary of State
Rep Bob Evnen 4,817
Write-In Totals 101
State Treasurer
Rep John Murante 4,181
Lib Katrina Tomsen 1,278
Write-In Totals 23
Attorney General
Rep Mike Hilgers 4,102
Lmn Larry Bolinger 1,480
Write-In Totals 8
State Auditor
Rep Mike Foley 4,207
Lib Gene Siadek 531
Lmn L. Leroy Lopez 911
Write-In Totals 3
Public Service Commissioner Dist. 4
Rep Eric Kamler 4,716
Write-In Totals 78
County Ticket
County Clerk
Rep Micki Gilfry 4,388
Dem James M. Dake 1,342
Write-In Totals 3
Register of Deeds
Rep Carol Givens 4,936
Write-In Totals 78
County Treasurer
Rep Gail J. Bargstadt 4,932
Write-In Totals 73
County Sheriff
Rep Dustin Weitzel 4,965
Write-In Totals 92
County Attorney
Rep Pam Hopkins 3,549
Dem Richard B. Register 1,424
Lib Justin Bignell 814
Write-In Totals 7
County Assessor
Rep Debbie Churchill 4,820
Write-In Totals 82
County Surveyor
Rep Clark A. Boschult 4,838
Write-In Totals 81
Clerk of District Court
Rep Judith A. Wegner 4,784
Write-In Totals 73
County Supervisor Dist. 1
Rep Bob Bendig 1,277
Write-In Totals 12
County Supervisor Dist. 3
Rep Lon L. Strand 202
Write-In Totals 1
County Supervisor Dist. 5
Rep Bob Missel 820
Write-In Totals 19
County Supervisor Dist. 7
Vote For 1
Rep Douglas L. Backens 662
Dem Susan Jacobus 290
Write-In Totals 0
Retain Judge Heavican
Yes 3,615
No 1,192
Retain Judge Cassel
Yes 3,488
No 1,189
Retain Judge Weis
Yes 3,468
No 1,163
Retain Judge Hoffert
Yes 3,480
No 1,142
Retain Judge Coe
Yes 3,469
No 1,139
Retain Judge Fridrich
Yes 3,453
No 1,133
Retain Judge Meismer
Yes 3,530
No 1,108
Metro Community College Dist. 1
Phillip Klein 2,249
Mark Stoj 1,946
Write-In Totals 39
Metro Community College At Large
Kristen DuPree 2,281
John M. McCarthy 1,918
Write-In Totals 32
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 1
Lon Olson 4,129
Write-In Totals 40
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 2
Frank Pollard 3,929
Write-In Totals 35
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 3
David W. Saalfeld 2,299
Andrew Tonnies 1,652
Write-In Totals 26
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 4
Chris D. Yosten 3,784
Write-In Totals 34
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 5
Mark Seier 3,779
Write-In Totals 35
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 6
Joseph Birkel 3,739
Write-In Totals 36
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 7
Doug Shuster 1,925
Ryan Engel 1,966
Write-In Totals 20
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 8
Jerry Johnson 3,753
Write-In Totals 34
Lower Platte North NRD Sub 9
Duane E. Johnson 3,796
Write-In Totals 22
Lower Platte North NRD At Large
Bruce L. Williams 1,555
Thomas A. McKnight 2,973
Write-In Totals 20
Lower Elkhorn NRD Sub 7
Roger Gustafson 112
Write-In Totals 0
Lower Elkhorn NRD At Large
James Aschoff 58
Joel J. Hansen 54
Write-In Totals 0
Burt County PPD At Large
Vote For 2
Michael Williams 22
Greg Johnson 28
John M. Helzer 16
Write-In Totals 0
Cuming County PPD Sub 2
Greg Strehle 9
Write-In Totals 0
ESU 2 1
Matt Connealy 0
Write-In Totals 0
ESU 2 3
Harlan Schrieber 256
Write-In Totals 2
ESU 2 7
Richard McGill 1,140
Write-In Totals 12
ESU 3 1
Stan Turner 28
Write-In Totals 0
Fremont School Board
Vote For 3
Terry L. Sorensen Jr. 2,776
Sandi Proskovec 2,822
Mike Petersen 2,662
Write-In Totals 74
Howells/Dodge School Board W1
Vote For 2
Jason P. Kreikemeier 0
Paul G. Dvorak 0
Write-In Totals 0
Scribner/Snyder School Board
Vote For 3
Michael Fischer 65
Aaron Lange 65
Janis Q. Baker 61
Write-In Totals 0
Logan View School Board
Vote For 5
Brandon T. Wobken 63
Wade Weyhrich 13
Dale Edward Mundil 49
Kurtis Clausen 56
Kris Kremke 65
Chad R. Rebbe 71
Scott L. Wulf 46
Brent Fitzke 29
Jessica Hagerbaumer 45
Maria Kriete 33
Write-In Totals 0
North Bend School Board
Vote For 3
Andy Swanson 68
Justin J. Taylor 82
Dean Lux 40
Frank Vech 37
Jason Hellbusch 41
Nick Emanuel 88
Write-In Totals 1
Arlington School Board
Vote For 3
Jason R. Arp 22
Cassie Voss Flesner 11
Brian Laaker 18
Steve Slykhuis 7
Erich Meyer 14
Write-In Totals 3
Oakland-Craig School At Large
Vote For 4
Marilee S. Groth 0
Diane Pelan-Johnson 0
Aaron Anderson 0
Brett T. Johnson 0
Write-In Totals 0
Fremont Council Ward 1
Vote For 1
Robert Steenblock 599
Paul Von Behren 686
Write-In Totals 8
Fremont Council Ward 2
Vote For 1
Blair Horner 473
Glen Ellis 606
Write-In Totals 7
Fremont Council Ward 3
Vote For 1
Mark W. Jensen 402
Emily Sutej 245
Write-In Totals 7
Fremont Council Ward 4
Vote For 1
Brad Yerger 562
Lori Schmidt-Lathrop 746
Write-In Totals 3
Hooper Council
Vote For 2
Mike Hoff 40
Cody J. Weitzenkamp 48
Write-In Totals 3
Scribner Mayor
Ken Thomas 45
Write-In Totals 3
Scribner Council
Vote For 2
Matthew Dames 43
Carl R. Stockamp 41
Write-In Totals 0
North Bend Mayor
Rod Scott 84
Write-In Totals 4
North Bend Council
Vote For 2
Dan Minarick 76
Ken Streff 86
Write-In Totals 1
Inglewood Board
Vote For 3
Greg L. Goree 31
Write-In Totals 12
Nickerson Village Board
Vote For 2
Write-In Totals 2
Uehling Board
Vote For 2
Michael Egbers 0
Stan Rowe 0
Write-In Totals 0
Winslow Board
Vote For 2
Jeremy Woodring 0
Shawn Kotik 0
Jay M. Jacobsen 0
Write-In Totals 0
Dodge Board
Vote For 2
Leo E. Blaha 0
Ryan L. Ruskamp 0
Write-In Totals 0
Snyder Board
Vote For 2
Joel D. Hunke 4
Terry E. Walker 4
Write-In Totals 0
Cotterell Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Cuming Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 10
Elkhorn Twp Board
Vote For 3
Bryan E. Maschmeier 61
Carrie Rehder 62
Robert Reed 56
Write-In Totals 3
Everett Twp Board
Vote For 3
Mike W. Schuler 16
Write-In Totals 3
Hooper Twp Board
Vote For 3
John H. Von Seggern Jr. 44
Larry Klahn 43
Rita Cuda 35
Write-In Totals 0
Logan Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Maple Twp Board
Vote For 3
Donald Paseka 20
Chris Dvorak 16
Write-In Totals 6
Nickerson Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 4
Pebble Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 4
Platte Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 27
Pleasant Valley Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Ridgeley Twp Board
Vote For 3
Stephen A. Helgenberger 0
Marvin Piper 0
Amanda Johnson 0
Write-In Totals 0
Union Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Webster Twp Board
Vote For 3
Write-In Totals 0
Proposed Amendment No. 1
For 3,820
Against 1,492
Initiative Measure 432
For 4,482
Against 1,278
Initiative Measure 433
For 3,121
Against 2,630