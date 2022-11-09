Midterm Election: Voters head to the polls

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune did not receive election results in time for the newspaper’s deadline on Tuesday night. Results will be published in a future edition.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Midterm Elections.

Throughout the state, voters were casting ballots to decide whether U.S. Rep Mike Flood, a Republican, would retain his 1st Congressional seat or if challenger Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, would claim it.

Nebraska voters also were deciding whether the next governor would be Republican Jim Pillen or Democrat Carol Blood or Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Voters in Dodge County were casting ballots in the county attorney and county clerk races. Republican Pam Hopkins, Democrat Richard B. Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell were vying for the Dodge County Attorney seat.

Republican Micki Gilfry and Democrat James M. Dake were competing to see who will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Voters also cast ballots in county supervisor races, one of which was contested. For the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Doug Backens faced challenger Susan Jacobus.

In Fremont, candidates were vying for spots in four city council races.

Also on the ballot was Initiative 432 asking if the state’s constitution be amended to require voters to present valid photographic identification and Initiative 433 asking that the minimum wage be incrementally increased from the current $9 an hour to $15 by January 2026.

The ballot also included a constitutional amendment authorizing political subdivisions owning or operating an airport to expand revenues to encourage development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service.

Fremont poll workers said Tuesday they were seeing good turnouts, citing various candidate races and hot button issues as reasons for voter interest.. They also mentioned that several early voting ballots had been received.

Early numbers from the Tuesday night election are as follows. Final unofficial results will be published in a later edition of Tribune.

Statistics

Ballots Cast Total 5,992

Ballots Cast Blank 55

Congressional Ticket

Congress Dist. 1

Rep Mike Flood 4,149

Dem Patty Pansing Brooks 1,614

Write-In Totals 2

State Ticket

For Governor and Lt. Governor

Rep Pillen/Kelly 4,069

Dem Blood/Davis 1,506

Lib Zimmerman/Blumenthal 274

Write-In Totals 29

Secretary of State

Rep Bob Evnen 4,817

Write-In Totals 101

State Treasurer

Rep John Murante 4,181

Lib Katrina Tomsen 1,278

Write-In Totals 23

Attorney General

Rep Mike Hilgers 4,102

Lmn Larry Bolinger 1,480

Write-In Totals 8

State Auditor

Rep Mike Foley 4,207

Lib Gene Siadek 531

Lmn L. Leroy Lopez 911

Write-In Totals 3

Public Service Commissioner Dist. 4

Rep Eric Kamler 4,716

Write-In Totals 78

County Ticket

County Clerk

Rep Micki Gilfry 4,388

Dem James M. Dake 1,342

Write-In Totals 3

Register of Deeds

Rep Carol Givens 4,936

Write-In Totals 78

County Treasurer

Rep Gail J. Bargstadt 4,932

Write-In Totals 73

County Sheriff

Rep Dustin Weitzel 4,965

Write-In Totals 92

County Attorney

Rep Pam Hopkins 3,549

Dem Richard B. Register 1,424

Lib Justin Bignell 814

Write-In Totals 7

County Assessor

Rep Debbie Churchill 4,820

Write-In Totals 82

County Surveyor

Rep Clark A. Boschult 4,838

Write-In Totals 81

Clerk of District Court

Rep Judith A. Wegner 4,784

Write-In Totals 73

County Supervisor Dist. 1

Rep Bob Bendig 1,277

Write-In Totals 12

County Supervisor Dist. 3

Rep Lon L. Strand 202

Write-In Totals 1

County Supervisor Dist. 5

Rep Bob Missel 820

Write-In Totals 19

County Supervisor Dist. 7

Vote For 1

Rep Douglas L. Backens 662

Dem Susan Jacobus 290

Write-In Totals 0

Retain Judge Heavican

Yes 3,615

No 1,192

Retain Judge Cassel

Yes 3,488

No 1,189

Retain Judge Weis

Yes 3,468

No 1,163

Retain Judge Hoffert

Yes 3,480

No 1,142

Retain Judge Coe

Yes 3,469

No 1,139

Retain Judge Fridrich

Yes 3,453

No 1,133

Retain Judge Meismer

Yes 3,530

No 1,108

Metro Community College Dist. 1

Phillip Klein 2,249

Mark Stoj 1,946

Write-In Totals 39

Metro Community College At Large

Kristen DuPree 2,281

John M. McCarthy 1,918

Write-In Totals 32

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 1

Lon Olson 4,129

Write-In Totals 40

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 2

Frank Pollard 3,929

Write-In Totals 35

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 3

David W. Saalfeld 2,299

Andrew Tonnies 1,652

Write-In Totals 26

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 4

Chris D. Yosten 3,784

Write-In Totals 34

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 5

Mark Seier 3,779

Write-In Totals 35

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 6

Joseph Birkel 3,739

Write-In Totals 36

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 7

Doug Shuster 1,925

Ryan Engel 1,966

Write-In Totals 20

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 8

Jerry Johnson 3,753

Write-In Totals 34

Lower Platte North NRD Sub 9

Duane E. Johnson 3,796

Write-In Totals 22

Lower Platte North NRD At Large

Bruce L. Williams 1,555

Thomas A. McKnight 2,973

Write-In Totals 20

Lower Elkhorn NRD Sub 7

Roger Gustafson 112

Write-In Totals 0

Lower Elkhorn NRD At Large

James Aschoff 58

Joel J. Hansen 54

Write-In Totals 0

Burt County PPD At Large

Vote For 2

Michael Williams 22

Greg Johnson 28

John M. Helzer 16

Write-In Totals 0

Cuming County PPD Sub 2

Greg Strehle 9

Write-In Totals 0

ESU 2 1

Matt Connealy 0

Write-In Totals 0

ESU 2 3

Harlan Schrieber 256

Write-In Totals 2

ESU 2 7

Richard McGill 1,140

Write-In Totals 12

ESU 3 1

Stan Turner 28

Write-In Totals 0

Fremont School Board

Vote For 3

Terry L. Sorensen Jr. 2,776

Sandi Proskovec 2,822

Mike Petersen 2,662

Write-In Totals 74

Howells/Dodge School Board W1

Vote For 2

Jason P. Kreikemeier 0

Paul G. Dvorak 0

Write-In Totals 0

Scribner/Snyder School Board

Vote For 3

Michael Fischer 65

Aaron Lange 65

Janis Q. Baker 61

Write-In Totals 0

Logan View School Board

Vote For 5

Brandon T. Wobken 63

Wade Weyhrich 13

Dale Edward Mundil 49

Kurtis Clausen 56

Kris Kremke 65

Chad R. Rebbe 71

Scott L. Wulf 46

Brent Fitzke 29

Jessica Hagerbaumer 45

Maria Kriete 33

Write-In Totals 0

North Bend School Board

Vote For 3

Andy Swanson 68

Justin J. Taylor 82

Dean Lux 40

Frank Vech 37

Jason Hellbusch 41

Nick Emanuel 88

Write-In Totals 1

Arlington School Board

Vote For 3

Jason R. Arp 22

Cassie Voss Flesner 11

Brian Laaker 18

Steve Slykhuis 7

Erich Meyer 14

Write-In Totals 3

Oakland-Craig School At Large

Vote For 4

Marilee S. Groth 0

Diane Pelan-Johnson 0

Aaron Anderson 0

Brett T. Johnson 0

Write-In Totals 0

Fremont Council Ward 1

Vote For 1

Robert Steenblock 599

Paul Von Behren 686

Write-In Totals 8

Fremont Council Ward 2

Vote For 1

Blair Horner 473

Glen Ellis 606

Write-In Totals 7

Fremont Council Ward 3

Vote For 1

Mark W. Jensen 402

Emily Sutej 245

Write-In Totals 7

Fremont Council Ward 4

Vote For 1

Brad Yerger 562

Lori Schmidt-Lathrop 746

Write-In Totals 3

Hooper Council

Vote For 2

Mike Hoff 40

Cody J. Weitzenkamp 48

Write-In Totals 3

Scribner Mayor

Ken Thomas 45

Write-In Totals 3

Scribner Council

Vote For 2

Matthew Dames 43

Carl R. Stockamp 41

Write-In Totals 0

North Bend Mayor

Rod Scott 84

Write-In Totals 4

North Bend Council

Vote For 2

Dan Minarick 76

Ken Streff 86

Write-In Totals 1

Inglewood Board

Vote For 3

Greg L. Goree 31

Write-In Totals 12

Nickerson Village Board

Vote For 2

Write-In Totals 2

Uehling Board

Vote For 2

Michael Egbers 0

Stan Rowe 0

Write-In Totals 0

Winslow Board

Vote For 2

Jeremy Woodring 0

Shawn Kotik 0

Jay M. Jacobsen 0

Write-In Totals 0

Dodge Board

Vote For 2

Leo E. Blaha 0

Ryan L. Ruskamp 0

Write-In Totals 0

Snyder Board

Vote For 2

Joel D. Hunke 4

Terry E. Walker 4

Write-In Totals 0

Cotterell Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Cuming Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 10

Elkhorn Twp Board

Vote For 3

Bryan E. Maschmeier 61

Carrie Rehder 62

Robert Reed 56

Write-In Totals 3

Everett Twp Board

Vote For 3

Mike W. Schuler 16

Write-In Totals 3

Hooper Twp Board

Vote For 3

John H. Von Seggern Jr. 44

Larry Klahn 43

Rita Cuda 35

Write-In Totals 0

Logan Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Maple Twp Board

Vote For 3

Donald Paseka 20

Chris Dvorak 16

Write-In Totals 6

Nickerson Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 4

Pebble Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 4

Platte Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 27

Pleasant Valley Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Ridgeley Twp Board

Vote For 3

Stephen A. Helgenberger 0

Marvin Piper 0

Amanda Johnson 0

Write-In Totals 0

Union Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Webster Twp Board

Vote For 3

Write-In Totals 0

Proposed Amendment No. 1

For 3,820

Against 1,492

Initiative Measure 432

For 4,482

Against 1,278

Initiative Measure 433

For 3,121

Against 2,630