Minarick seeks to maintain city council seat

Local News

Dan Minarick is looking to serve another term on the North Bend City Council.

Minarick submitted his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk on Jan. 28.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

