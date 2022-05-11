Missel, Strand, Jensen are top vote-getters in primary election

Bob Missel, Lon Strand and Mark Jensen won their respective races during Tuesday’s primary election.

Missel was the top vote getter in the Dodge County Board of Supervisors race for District 5, according to final results from the Dodge County Clerk’s office.

The incumbent and board chairman, Missel, who is from Fremont, received 403 votes. Challenger Robert A. Mulliken received 134 votes.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve another term and appreciate the outpouring of support that I received from my constituents,” Missel said Wednesday morning.

Strand, who serves District 3, was the top contender in that race, receiving 514 votes. Challenger Joe Wolfgram of Scribner received 273 votes.

“I would like to thank my supporters who have been confident in me over the years,” said Strand, the incumbent. “It’s been an honor to serve in the past and it will be in the future.”

Missel and Strand are Republicans. There were no candidate filings for the Democratic, Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW parties.

In the Ward 3 Fremont City Council race, Jensen took the top spot. The incumbent in the non-partisan race received 310 votes.

Challenger Emily Sutej, who also will advance to the general election, garnered 141 votes and challenger Wayne Schwarze received 102 votes.

“I want to thank the voting people in my ward for their support,” Jensen said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve another term in council if the voters so choose in the general election.”

Sutej is looking ahead as well.

“I’m excited to go out door-knocking, meet my community,” Sutej said. “I’m excited to go work for my people. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Winners, generally, spoke of the work that lies ahead.

While campaigning for the District 5 seat in the primary, Missel talked about the need for elected officials to control spending and also about hiring and retaining quality individuals in county jobs.

He spoke about the importance of addressing mental health issues among people who are incarcerated.

“There’s a number of projects we’re working on and I’m excited to see some of those to fruition,” Missel said.

Before the primary election, Strand cited maintenance of county roads as a top issue, along with keeping the county up with the fast-growing communities within it.

“The future for Dodge County looks bright, but there are many challenges with a growing county,” Strand said. “I feel Dodge County will rise to the occasion and I hope to be part of it. Thanks for voting for me.”

In campaigning for the primary, Jensen cited the importance of providing the necessary facilities and manning police and fire departments, including the 911 call center.

“In my opinion, the facilities at our current police station are not where we need them to be and the need for expansion on our fire facilities is coming up on the horizon,” Jensen said.

On Wednesday, Jensen cited a more immediate, housekeeping situation regarding people who posted signs in their yards urging others to vote for him.

“We’re past the election so they’re going to need to come down,” Jensen said. “If they want to hold onto them and put them back out 60 days before the general election, that’s great. If they want me to pick them up and hold them, that’s fine, too. They just need to get a message to me and I can do that.”

Other races occurring Tuesday night included the one for Dodge County Attorney. Pam Hopkins received 2,909 votes and Anthony Hernandez III received 1,134 votes.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

