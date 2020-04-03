Nebraska seeks poll workers for primary election

Poll workers are a paid position. To be a poll worker you must be 16 years old and if 18 years old or older, must be a registered voter in the county.

Service clubs and other volunteer organizations are able to contract with a county election office, to be paid directly for their volunteers’ time, and can use the funds as they wish for their charitable projects. Poll worker pay will not reduce unemployment benefits for those who are unemployed. Virtual training will be available online or on television.