Nebraska voters can request mail-in ballots
View Comments

Nebraska voters can request mail-in ballots

{{featured_button_text}}
State News

Nebraska voters are able to request a mail-in ballot by filing out an application found online or by contacting their county election commissioner or county clerk. April 6 marks the first day for counties to mail ballots requested by voters.

May 1 is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.

For an online application or additional information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News