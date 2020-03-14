Nebraska voters can request mail-in ballots

Nebraska voters are able to request a mail-in ballot by filing out an application found online or by contacting their county election commissioner or county clerk. April 6 marks the first day for counties to mail ballots requested by voters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

May 1 is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.

For an online application or additional information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0