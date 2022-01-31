 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New candidate emerges for Fremont City Council

City Alert

A new candidate has entered the race for Fremont City Council.

Blair Horner is seeking to represent Ward 2 on the city council. Horner submitted his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk on Jan. 28.

The Ward 2 seat currently held by Glen Ellis is up for election.

Incumbent candidates have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

