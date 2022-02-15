 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New candidate files for Hooper Township Board

Local News

A new candidate has filed for the Hooper Township Board.

John H. von Seggern Jr. of Hooper submitted his candidacy form to the Dodge County Clerk on Monday.

Incumbents of the township board have until July 15 to file for the election. The deadline for new candidates to file is Aug. 1.

