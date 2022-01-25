 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Bend's mayor seeks re-election

North Bend’s mayor is seeking another term in office.

Rodney D. Scott filed his candidate filing form on Tuesday with the Dodge County Clerk.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10 while the general election will be Nov. 8.

