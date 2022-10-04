Pancakes with the Candidates breakfast planned for Oct. 8

The public is invited to a “Pancakes with the Candidates” breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event will be held at Milady CoffeeHouse, 105 E. Sixth St., in Fremont.
Pancakes, sausage and beverage will be served from 8-10 a.m. in the newly renovated east venue. Fremont City Council candidates will be present as hosts.
Tammy Greunke
