Paseka files for re-election to township board

Local News

Donald F. Paseka has filed his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk.

Paseka is seeking re-election to the Maple Township Board.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10 while the general election is Nov. 8.

