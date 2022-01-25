 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piper seeks re-election to Ridgeley Township Board

  • Updated
Marvin J. Piper’s name will appear on this year’s general election ballot.

Piper, of Scribner, is seeking re-election to the Ridgeley Township Board.

Incumbent candidates for the general election have until July 15 to file while new candidates have until Aug. 1.

