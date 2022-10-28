Poll worker shares recollections

If anybody’s a proponent for voting, it’s Barb Busche.

The Fremont woman estimates she’s been a poll worker for about 35 years.

From hauling ballots to the polling place at Deerfield Clubhouse to returning supplies to the courthouse at the end of election night, Busche strives to keep the voting process for Precinct 4C running smoothly.

Busche said her daughters were still in grade school when she decided to become a poll worker.

“I thought it was something that needed to be done, because voting is important,” Busche said.

After three-and-a-half decades, Busche pauses to think how she actually got started.

Busche believes she talked about being a poll worker to Fremonter Sharon Martens, who’s now been one for almost 50 years, and then contacted Dodge County Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.

Today, Busche’s considered a messenger.

The messenger takes all the ballots to the voting site and posts the “Vote Here” signs. Busche sets up a special machine that helps voters who have visual or hearing impairments.

She posts colored sample ballots which voters can read before casting a ballot.

Busche handles provisional ballots, but is training others to do so as well.

She explains provisional ballots.

Sometimes, Busche said, a person will come in to vote, but their name isn’t in the poll workers’ registration book.

If the person’s address shows they live in the precinct and they say they’ve registered, they may be able to fill out a provisional ballot.

“They fill out a form and that will newly register them in that precinct,” Busche said. “They fill out their ballot. They put the ballot in a special envelope and seal it and it goes into the ballot box.”

Busche notes something else:

“You can be fined up to $10,000 if you give false information,” she said.

Mytty said a canvassing board has up to seven days to resolve the provisional ballots.

Busche also takes turns with poll workers, who sit at a table, handling different jobs.

One worker looks up a voter’s name in a registration book and the voter signs a line with a number near it.

The next worker records the voter’s name in a second book, which indicates that voter’s political affiliation. A voter number in that book must coincide with one in the first book.

A third worker hands the voter a ballot with a pen and a brown, plastic sleeve.

The voter completes the ballot, puts it into the plastic sleeve and then puts that into the ballot box.

Busche said poll workers tell new voters if they make a mistake on their ballot to bring it back to the workers. A worker will write the word, “spoiled,” on the ballot and hand a new one to the voter.

A voter gets a sticker that reads: “I voted,” before leaving.

Poll workers may have other duties.

Once or twice during the day, two poll workers pull marked ballots out of the brown sleeves, count them and put them into a box which is sealed.

Workers write on the box, telling how many people voted — provisional and regular ballots — and sign their names.

The box then is picked up by a third party.

At the end of the night, Busche brings everything back to the courthouse. She writes her name, precinct and the time in a book.

“There are a lot of checks and balances,” Busche said.

While Busche’s job as messenger is more involved, most poll workers’ jobs don’t have as many duties.

Poll workers are paid. Next week, a class is planned to refresh experienced poll workers on policy and teach new ones what they need to do.

Busche said one woman was still helping as a poll worker when she was 90.

She notes that poll workers aren’t allowed to discuss politics with voters. The voters aren’t supposed to wear anything promoting one candidate or another to a voting site.

Busche remembers nicely asking one voter to remove his cap, which promoted a candidate. The voter willingly complied.

“A lot of times people don’t realize what they have on,” she said.

Busche enjoys the job.

“I’m a people person,” Busche said. “I enjoy being with the people and I enjoy the process of all the checks and balances to make sure the election is honest.”

Busche and other poll workers enjoy seeing people they know year after year.

“They become friends,” she said.

To Busche, some sad times have occurred when senior citizens, who are voters, have died.

She appreciates people who make an extra effort to vote.

“I’ve seen people come in in wheelchairs and on crutches and with canes and they can hardly walk, but they feel it’s important to vote,” Busche said. “It makes me proud and I appreciate them, because they make the effort.

Busche believes it’s important for people to vote.

“I think voting is a privilege to American citizens and your voting decides how our government runs,” she said. “So if you don’t vote, don’t complain.”

Busche said she plans to continue as a poll worker as long as she’s capable.

She encourages others to become poll workers.

“We can always use more and I think it makes people more aware of just how the system works,” Busche said. “To me, it’s an obligation that I owe to my country.”

Mytty appreciates Busche adding:

“I appreciate her and all the other workers, because it’s a long day from 7:30 in the morning until 8:30 at night for everyone and especially those in Webster township and other far reaching precincts since they work until 8:30 and drive the ballot to our office so they’re not home until 10:30 p.m.,” he said.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.