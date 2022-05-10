Poll workers expected fewer voters for primary election

The polls were relatively quiet earlier Tuesday as voters headed to polling places for the primary election.

Maribeth Losee, poll worker at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said the turnout was light Tuesday morning. The church is the polling place for voters in Fremont Precincts 4A and 4B.

“I think it will get a little busier as the day goes on,” Losee said. “The primary never has the turnout of the general election.”

Kathy Rayburn, poll worker at the Evangelical Free Church, said the turnout there on Tuesday morning was light as well.

“I think some of it is because of the absentee ballots already cast. Otherwise, I’m not just sure. This precinct generally turns out good and it’s been very light this morning,” Rayburn said.

Voter Glen Winkler — decked out in a red ball nose and red, white and blue pinwheels atop his head — visited quietly with poll workers Lois Perry, Cindy Brester and Edith Davis at Good Shepherd.

At the Evangelical Free church, poll workers Angelene Moore, Joyce Seyl and Shirley Gillett looked over papers at top a table as they waited for voters.

After 3 p.m., poll workers at Deerfield Clubhouse helped about seven voters in Precinct 4C who came to cast ballots. Workers said numbers were picking up in the afternoon.

Last week, Dodge County Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty said he wasn’t certain how many people would turn out at the polls.

In the 2020 general election — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the state sent out absentee requests to every voter in the county.

The form had a place where people could sign and be added to a permanent absentee list.

“We have 5,400 on the list. We sent out notices to all those people with an application to apply for an absentee ballot and we have already received 3,000 back,” Mytty said.

Whatever the case, poll workers remained ready to help those voters who did pass through the doors to cast their ballots.

