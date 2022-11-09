Poll workers see good voter turnout for Midterm Election

Gigi Jensen could see a difference between numbers of voters casting ballots during the Midterm Elections on Tuesday and those who voted during the May primaries.

By 11:50 a.m., 120 voters in the Platte West precinct had already cast ballots, said Jensen, a poll worker at Christensen Field on the west end of Fremont.

Across town, poll workers at First Lutheran Church were busy, too. Voters from three precincts – 4D, C1 and Elkhorn – quietly filed into a room in the church.

“At the present time, we’ve had 157 at Precinct 4D,” said poll worker Marv Steffensmeier, noting that it was 11:11 a.m. “It was very steady all morning.”

Steffensmeier said voter turnout had been good.

“It’s an amazing turnout,” agreed fellow poll worker Mary Prokop.

In the center of town, poll worker Mollie Brown said 68 voters in Precinct 3E had cast ballots in the annex building of Salem Lutheran Church.

“It’s been real steady,” said poll worker Donna Church Tuesday morning.

Poll worker Linda Woodman pointed out another factor affecting voter turnout at Salem.

“I think we had close to 70 absentees (early voting) ballots,” Woodman said.

Jensen pointed out the difference between voter turnout for the Midterm Elections compared to the primaries last spring.

“There was such an abysmal turnout that we were reading books to try to keep busy to pass the time,” Jensen said of the primaries. “We’ve had as many people thus far at 11:50, than we had almost in the whole of the Election Day in May.”

Information from the Dodge County clerk’s website indicated that 31% of voters turned out for the Primary Election.

Jensen believes it’s important for people to vote.

“If you have an opinion on what’s going on in your country, you need to vote to try to get the people in office that you think can do the best job or to get the people out of office that you think are not doing a good job,” Jensen said.

Steffensmeier told why he thought Midterm Election voter turnout had been good.

“I think it’s because politics are in the news all the time and I think there’s a lot of controversies going on,” Steffensmeier said.

Jensen expressed similar thoughts.

“There’s a lot of hot button issues,” Jensen said.

In Nebraska, voters were casting ballots to decide whether U.S. Rep Mike Flood, a Republican, would retain his 1st Congressional seat or if challenger Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, would claim it.

Nebraska voters also were deciding whether the next governor would be Republican Jim Pillen or Democrat Carol Blood or Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Voters in Dodge County were casting ballots in the county attorney and county clerk races. They also cast ballots in county supervisor races, one of which was contested. In Fremont, candidates were vying for spots in four city council races.

Also on the ballot was Initiative 432 asking if the state’s constitution be amended to require voters to present valid photographic identification and Initiative 433 asking that the minimum wage be incrementally increased from the current $9 an hour to $15 by January 2026.

The ballot also included a constitutional amendment authorizing political subdivisions owning or operating an airport to expand revenues to encourage development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service.

Poll workers continued to smile and hand out ballots to voters throughout the day.

For those like Charlotte Young, serving as a poll worker was a new experience.

Young enjoyed serving alongside Jensen and other poll workers at Christensen Field.

“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Young said as she watched voters come to the polls. “It’s good to see people believe it’s important to be here.”