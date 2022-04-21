 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reed seeks re-election to Elkhorn Township Board

Local News

Robert A. Reed of Fremont has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Reed is seeking re-election to the Elkhorn Township Board.

The general election is set for Nov. 8.

